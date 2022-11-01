Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor took audiences to the brutal Imperial factory facility on Narkina 5 last week, where Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) met another prisoner by the name of Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) who had been elevated to the position of foreman over the other prisoners in Unit 5-2-D. Ahead of Episode 9, Collider is excited to share the first exclusive from the series, which happens to feature Serkis doing what he does best: blowing audiences away with the power and gravitas he brings to every role.

Matching the anxiety-inducing atmosphere of "Narkina 5," the exclusive clip opens in the midst of heightened tensions as Cassian and the rest of the prisoners from Unit 5-2-D wait on the skybridge to start yet another shift. Except, this time something is clearly wrong elsewhere in the facility, which is where the clip gets its title, “What Do You Think Is Happening?”. Cassian looks on as Taga (Tom Reed) uses a series of hand gestures and signing to get word from another skybridge in the distance, that relays that something happened on Level 2. Ever the pessimist, Melshi (Duncan Pow) ominously points out that the Empire could keep all of them there forever, which sets off Kino and leads to him quickly putting out the rumors and theories about what is actually happening in the facility.

Serkis gives a really stunning performance in the clip, layering in a degree of doubt and fear that betrays the harsh words he delivers to his fellow prisoners. "Narkina 5" made it clear that Kino is actively counting down the shifts he has left until he's meant to be released, and the idea that something could be wrong elsewhere in the facility that puts his freedom in jeopardy makes him react negatively towards those around him. While the clip is only a glimpse into the episode, it really underscores the duality of Serkis' performance and who Kino might prove to be in Andor.

In addition to Luna, Andor also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough, with Genevieve O'Reilly reprising her role as Mon Mothma. Forest Whitaker also returned as Saw Gerrera in Episode 8, joining an incredibly fleshed-out world in turmoil. Andor has also featured Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu in prominent roles.

Looking Ahead at Andor

Eight episodes in and Andor has far exceeded the lofty expectations set by the first soul-stirring trailer that debuted at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. Unlike previous Star Wars series, it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series ahead of its premiere, with Season 2 heading into production later this year. It also breaks from tradition with longer episodes and longer seasons, clocking in at a 12-episode Season 1, versus The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett which each had less than eight episodes in their first seasons. The season has been broken up into four very clear narrative arcs, each of which has been helmed by directors Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White, with scripts by Gilroy, his brother Dan Gilroy, and Beau Willimon. While Andor is very much focused on the roguish origins of Rogue One's Cassian Andor, it has also showcased on ensemble Star Wars casts can and should be handled moving forward.

The ninth episode of Andor arrives tomorrow. The first eight episodes of the series are streaming now on Disney+. Check out the exclusive clip down below: