Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.

In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.

Another thing has become pretty clear at the outset of Episode 9: Meero has gone full villain mode, and it turns out she's quite adept at it. In fact, any doubt that she lacked the cruelty necessary to do her job has been put to rest.

RELATED: [SPOILER]'s Death in 'Andor' Episode 9 Shows How Even the Galaxy's Smallest Tragedies Matter

Dedra Meero Has the Makings of a Great Star Wars Villain

Image via Disney+

The question we should be asking now is: just how malevolent is Dedra Meero? In the over five-minute scene to begin the episode, Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven, Too Close) really spreads her wings and takes her villainy as Meero to another level. We've seen her be cold, firm, and perhaps even a little mean in previous scenes where she is grilling Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) in Episode 8. She has also taken other underlings and ISB council members to task, but what she's prepared to do to Bix is far more sinister and is a great turn for both Gough and for ratcheting up the tension Andor is so well-known for as of now. As she stands over Bix and starts to pace slowly about the room, you can really feel Meero taking over the space and the scene. Her direct but measured monotone is ominous as she leverages the threat of psychological torture upon Bix with deft efficacy.

"I don't like wasting time," Meero announces, shifting her head to work out the stiffness in her neck. Meero's very first line sets the tone for both the scene and the episode. It also serves as a reminder that the Empire is done with the tomfoolery on Ferrix. As she slowly paces around the bound Bix, hands clasped behind her back, she shrewdly offers up the grim reality of Bix's current situation. Occasionally, Meero leans in and whispers in Bix's ear to get her point across. Tired and disheveled, you can tell that her interrogation methods are starting to wear away at Bix and erode her defenses. With Dr, Gorst (Joshua James) peering over her shoulder preparing his tortuous toys, the scene has all the hostile nuance of a great interrogation.

"You're in my net now, Bix. Are you a fish or are you a thief?" Meero wants her to spill everything she knows about Cassian, Axis, and their sordid business dealings. When Bix denies knowledge of anything and grows silent, it draws the ire of Meero, and she leans in with another whisper, "The last thing you want to do is bore me." It's a remark that has all the spine-tingling chill of some of the greatest villains of Star Wars canon.

While Gough's take on the nefarious Imperial officer is becoming darker and darker, her status among the franchise's villains is gaining some serious traction. We're almost ready to put her into the pantheon of Star Wars evil-doers, as her status is definitely trending that way. Though it may seem a bit premature to start throwing her name in with the likes of Vader, Maul, Ren, and Sidious, don't be surprised if she isn't knocking on that door very soon.

Andor premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.