The first three episodes of the long-awaited Star Wars series Andor are nameless no longer, as Disney+ has revealed the titles of all three installments. While the three episodes dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 21, they were listed without any titles. This was likely done by Lucasfilm in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from being leaked. However, by the next afternoon, Disney+ had updated Andor's page to include titles for the trio.

Episode 1, titled "Kassa," serves to re-introduce the viewer to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the character who lost his life helping to retrieve plans for the Death Star in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As the series serves as a prequel, "Kassa" jumps right into the action, showing that Cassian is on the run after accidentally committing a double murder. Forced to flee to the planet Ferrix, Cassian attempts to hide from the authorities, while additional starring characters are introduced, including friends Brasso (Joplain Sibtain) and Bix (Adria Arjona), as well as Cassian's trusty droid B2EMO (Dave Chapman) and adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). The episode also gives flashbacks to Cassian's upbringing on Kenari, and shows that he used to go by a nickname - Kassa.

Cassian's attempts to hide from the authorities are further explored in Episode 2, titled "That Would Be Me." As the episode begins, it becomes clear that Cassian must now get off Ferrix, as he is being hunted by agents of the company whose employees he killed. After a warrant is issued for his arrest, Cassian works to set up a plan for his escape by selling a starfighter to Bix's buyer, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), who it seems it harboring some secrets of his own. The episode also continues the flashbacks by showing Kassa and his fellow Kenari investigating a crashed ship, when something goes wrong, causing him to venture into the downed vessel.

Image via Disney+

Episode 3 of Andor is titled "Reckoning" - which is interestingly also the name of an episode of The Mandalorian, though that episode is officially titled "The Reckoning." The reckoning for Cassian, though, arrives in the form of Luthen, who catches up with him on Ferrix just as the corporate soldiers arrive to take him down. It becomes clear that Luthen is more than just a buyer, as he soon tries to convince Cassian to join the Rebel Alliance. With the help of B2EMO, Bix, and Maarva, both Cassian and Luthen are able to successfully evade the soldiers and escape the planet, where it seems additional adventures await. This episode also shows how Maarva met Cassian, after she stumbled onto him during the flashback on the crashed ship.

The first three episodes of Andor have received critical acclaim - similar to Rogue One, which was written by Andor creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy. Critics have praised the series for showing off a different, grittier type of Star Wars world, and noted that the story does not contain Jedi, Sith, lightsabers, or any of the other tropes typically associated with Star Wars.

The first three episodes of Andor are now available on Disney+, and additional episodes will be released every Wednesday. Check out Collider's interview with Andor star Diego Luna below: