This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Judging from the financial and critical disappointment of Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars brand name is no longer enough to generate public interest in a project from an audience outside of hardcore fans. The exclusivity of seeing a lightsaber or hearing John Williams’ iconic score has faded. With several new films in development and many new television shows planned for Disney+, it feels like the franchise is having a bit of an identity crisis. However, Andor provides a template that other projects should draw inspiration from.

One of the reasons that the Star Wars projects have struggled recently is that they all seem to be connected to a larger story, but don’t have an identity of their own. The Rise of Skywalker felt like it was simply recycling plot points from other stories, and The Mandalorian ditched its western vibes in its second season to focus on cameos from Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Boba Fett. However, Andor is simply a series that is set in the Star Wars universe; it’s closer to a grounded espionage story than a Flash Gordon-esque space opera.

By embracing its genre roots and accepting an auteur’s vision, Andor feels like a breath of fresh air in the Star Wars landscape. It has a similar quality to the attributes of the best projects from Marvel Studios; Captain America: The Winter Soldier felt like a political thriller, Spider-Man: Homecoming felt like a high school comedy, and Ant-Man felt like an old-fashioned heist movie. This doesn’t mean that every Star Wars series should be a spy thriller, but for Andor, it’s the perfect approach.

Tony Gilroy Delivers a Clear Vision

Image via Disney+

Tony Gilroy helped first bring Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) story to life when he came in to oversee reshoots and post-production on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While Rogue One has elements of darker war films like Saving Private Ryan, it goes in a more crowd pleasing direction in the end thanks to the appearance of Darth Vader and the tie-ins to A New Hope. However, Andor has given Gilroy the chance to expand on the spycraft, political infrastructure, and social climate of the galaxy far, far away like never before.

It’s certainly not the first time that Gilroy has explored the world of espionage. He was a co-writer on the Bourne trilogy, and directed both the underrated spinoff The Bourne Legacy and the acclaimed legal thriller Michael Clayton. It doesn’t feel like Gilroy is diluting his influences at all with Andor; he spends time developing the relationship between the ISB and corporate entities, the funding of the Rebel Alliance, and the social climate on impoverished worlds like Ferrix. The result is a more tactile, lived-in universe that doesn’t have to keep going back to Tatooine.

Having someone of Gilroy’s background is unique; he’s admitted he isn’t necessarily a hardcore fan, and he’s interested in only specific elements of the universe that appeal to him. Not every Star Wars storyteller needs to have an encyclopedic knowledge of every species, planet, and character. Perhaps Gilroy wouldn’t have been the best choice to helm something like Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he’s been given the chance to expand upon the story he helped bring to life in Rogue One.

Andor Leans Completely Into Moral Grayness

While Star Wars has ties to mythology and the philosophy of Joseph Campbell, that doesn’t mean that the franchise needs to stick to a clear-cut battle between good and evil. With its espionage approach, Andor has introduced characters like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) who are morally gray. Luthen may be part of the Rebel Alliance, but he’s known to use some brutal tactics. Syril may be an Imperial goon, but it’s hard to not feel bad for him. It’s even rewarding to see Meero’s hard work pay off.

This was the perfect way to expand Cassian’s character arc. Since he’s introduced in Rogue One murdering someone, it makes sense that his path to heroism features some actions that he regrets. Cassian teases in Rogue One that he’s done “terrible things” for the rebellion, but he’s also placed in extreme circumstances. Cassian’s home planet was massacred, and he grew up under the iron fist of fascism. He also doesn’t have the force to protect himself or give him guidance.

This only makes the Galactic Civil War in the original trilogy more compelling. The Rebel Alliance didn’t form overnight, and they have made mistakes along the way. Not every rebel is as ethically sound as Princess Leia or Luke Skywalker, and not every Imperial is as cruel as Emperor Palpatine. By questioning our concept of the original conflict, Andor has fundamentally changed the way we look at the franchise.

RELATED: 'Andor's Prison Reveal Changes Our View of the Empire​​​​​​​

Andor Continues the Star Wars Tradition of Being Openly Political

Image via Disney+

Star Wars has always been political; George Lucas compared the conflict in the original trilogy to the Vietnam War and used the prequels to examine the foreign policy of President George W. Bush. Andor feels similarly timely in its examination of current issues. The series openly addresses topics like police brutality, the rise of fascism, political corruption, economic inequality, and xenophobia. It may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but Andor feels like a show that could only be made today.

It’s exciting to see a Star Wars project that has a goal beyond answering fan questions. While nostalgia can be temporarily rewarding, it only reminds us of the past instead of looking to the future. As the franchise reaches nearly 50 years of existence, it needs to move beyond the Skywalker story and the Jedi Order. A new generation of storytellers should be able to craft narratives that reflect the world we live in now. At the same time, Andor is hardly lacking in Easter Eggs; it’s managed to feature callbacks to Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, Knights of the Old Republic, and Heir to the Empire.

Andor feels like it’s managed to crack through the system, but it should serve as a template for what Star Wars stories are doing in the future. It also serves as a perfect introduction to non-fans; a more grounded spy series might appeal to someone who has never been invested in the Jedi and Sith. Andor is the breath of fresh air the series needed, and Lucasfilm should not let it be an anomaly.