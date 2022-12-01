It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.

Andor is exciting, the freshest that the galaxy has felt in years. It's an incredibly novel take on the classic series that we've long come to know, but does that mean that every entry from here on out should follow in its grim footsteps and ditch everything we've come to know about how Star Wars should be told? The answer is complicated.

What Has Led to This Moment?

Not only have several shows come along since Disney acquired the franchise, but there have also been a number of movies as well. The Force Awakens kicked off this new era wonderfully, yet many found it to be a bit heavy on nostalgia and less inventive than it could have been. After the manic tantrums that were thrown during the Prequel Era, can you really blame them? It's a movie that gets way less credit than it deserves and is definitely way less guilty of unoriginality than some of the releases that would follow.

Rogue One is fine, but it's entirely guilty of cramming Original Trilogy imagery down the audience's throats and hardly doing anything else. Solo is a surprisingly solid movie, but it's entirely based on a pre-existing character. Alden Ehrenreich is about as good as anyone could be in the role that isn't named Harrison Ford, but the movie simply rides off of exploring how the many things we know about Han Solo came to be. It's not exactly changing the game. Then there's The Rise of Skywalker, a messy, bloated adrenaline shot of anything and everything Star Wars. It's underrated in its desperation to entertain (it does) but it also brought back the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) and basically recreated the end of Return of the Jedi... after The Last Jedi did just one movie prior. Sheesh.

Speaking of which, not every new movie has ridden on the coattails of what came before. Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi proved that the franchise could go in new narrative directions. Of course, this is Star Wars, so there are bound to be X-Wings and lightsabers, but regardless of what you think of his incredibly divisive film, Episode VIII proved that things can go in new directions, and should be commended for its ambition. It's not that new entries should go as far into left field as Johnson did — he seriously took some big swings — but the intent of really shaking things up is where it counts. That's where Andor comes in.

What Makes 'Andor' So Exciting?

The latest Disney+ Star Wars show just might be the best of the bunch. It's a series that, at times, hardly even resembles its franchise roots — and that's a huge positive. Where shows like The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian seem to aspire towards making classic characters like Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker seem more "badass" (ugh) than ever, Andor is solely concerned with having an interesting story.

Of course, there are TIE-Fighters, familiar alien species — the titular character, Cassian Andor (a banger performance from Diego Luna), literally spins off from Rogue One! But that's all a backdrop for creator Tony Gilroy to dive into a heavy story about a small group of people banding together to form a rebellion. It's not cheesy or ham-fisted either. This isn't a rebellion full of stand-up individuals or anything. Cassian literally shoots somebody in the face(!) in the first 10 minutes of the pilot. It's a show interested in exploring the galaxy's gray areas on the small scale.

'Andor' Is Keeping Star Wars Fresh and Special

Is this to say that every Star Wars show and movie has to shrink down to the smaller scaled, morally ambiguous, slow-burn storytelling of Andor? Hard pass. Remember when everyone loved Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy for being different in its grounded take on the iconic superhero, and then everyone and their mom thought it would be a good idea for all of our favorite series to have dark and gritty reboots? The Dark Knight Trilogy was no longer special in that way anymore. Let's not let that happen to Andor! Star Wars, after all, is a space fantasy. It's a series that, more than anyone, belongs to kids. This is also not to say that this franchise should only be for kids! I'm 26, and I'm still hooked on them; I always will be, but most adults that love this series started at an early age. Generations upon generations have repeatedly fallen in love with Star Wars because of its larger-than-life, mystical, sci-fi/fantasy nature — and these are all traits that Andor does not prominently have.

But the galaxy that this franchise takes place in is massive! There should be a whole smorgasbord of the types of stories that filmmakers tell on the greater Star Wars canvas. Let there be the mystical fantasy tales that we've gotten since the beginning! Let's have shows that focus on the galaxy's crime rings like The Book of Boba Fett! There can be simple, episodic storytelling like in The Mandalorian... or at least the first season! But there's the potential to go even further than that, and this is what makes Andor so exciting. It's so different from everything so far, even different from its follow-up Rogue One. That film began similarly to how this show feels, but everyone already knows where it ends up — in the hallway with Darth Vader. Andor is its own beast entirely, trading out CGI Princess Leia cameos for ground-level Gilroyesque mischief and an almost entirely new cast of characters.

So Andor is different, and that's great! It's a series that's digging deeper into the more mature and political corners of Star Wars that George Lucas laid out in the prequels, but let's not make that what this franchise definitively is going forward. Star Wars has always been at its best when it is breaking new ground. The Empire Strikes Back, Revenge of the Sith, and The Last Jedi took these movies in a new direction and made them all the better for it. Sure, some fans enjoyed The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi while they were airing, but there's a reason almost everyone has already forgotten about them — they're empty-calorie projects. They relied too much on the past and, in the process, became immediately digestible. Let that be the take from Andor, a series that is already boldly shining new lights on the galaxy that we've all loved for almost 50 years.

Andor Season 1 is now available to stream on Disney+, with Season 2 to premiere at a date yet to be announced.