Ahead of its season one finale, Andor has been given the retro treatment via this excellent, vintage 1970s-style fan-made trailer by Auralnauts. The synth-heavy trailer, which seems to take inspiration from Flash Gordon and Doctor Who, two legendary science-fiction outings from the same era, showcases the shows and the stakes facing our main character, Cassian Andor, played in the show by Diego Luna.

The opening credits are accompanied by an imposing voiceover narrating the plot of the show. "As a ruthless Empire tightens its grip, one man, chosen by happenstance, will rise up to become the leader of a revolution, he is a new kind of hero for a new age. His name, is Andor."

The retro throwback to the 1970s and 1980s has been very culturally relevant in the past decade. The custom theme music employed within the video also puts the viewer in mind of Stranger Things, which also, of course, features countless reference to Star Wars. Andor has been a critical success with glowing praise being garnered more and more as the weeks have passed. Despite audience viewing numbers perhaps not hitting the heights Disney would have liked for their streaming platform, word-of-mouth for the show is extremely strong, with many labeling it the best Star Wars related piece of media since the original trilogy was released in the 1970s and 1980s.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor': How Far Is Saw Gerrera Willing To Go For The Rebellion?

Cassian Andor was originally introduced as a supporting character, a thief, in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which detailed how the Rebel Alliance was able to gain access to plans to the Death Star, in order to destroy it. The series fleshes out the character's back story and origins, to remarkable effect. It begins five years before the Battle of Yavin, the climactic battle of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and documents his rise in the ranks of what would become the Rebel Alliance, ahead of his pivotal role in the destruction of the Empire's greatest weapon.

Collider recently spoke with Tony Gilroy, showrunner for Andor, ahead of the final episode of the show, and to look ahead to season two. After an immensely successful first season, Andor's season one finale arrives this week on Disney+. For the first time ever, you can also catch the first two episodes of the series on ABC, Freeform, FX, and Hulu this week. Check out local listings to see where you can tune in.

Check back for our full interview with Tony Gilroy later this week, but in the meantime watch our interview with Andy Serkis below: