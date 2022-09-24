As we dive head first into Andor, let's establish exactly where our titular character is from. Technically Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is from Kenari, but we see him primarily on Ferrix. But what do we know about Ferrix exactly? This is the desert planet's first appearance. It has a similar atmosphere to the familiar and arid planet of Tatooine. Located in the Morlani system, Ferrix is a hub in the free trade sector. Its population is far more blue-collar and hardscrabble than you might expect. Rugged company men and women are on the clock working hard jobs on the small planet that is held loosely by the Empire under the jurisdiction of the Preox Morlana corporation.

After killing two Imperial soldiers that try to shake down Cassian on Morlana One, he flees back to Ferrix where we are introduced to several new characters and locations. While attempting to borrow credits and supplies in an effort to elude Pre-Mor Authority that is sure to pursue him, we see an industrial setting littered with heavy machinery. Separated by narrow alleyways, exposed brick and stone buildings in the center of the city house businesses that deal primarily in the scrap market. As Willi tells Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) as they land on Ferrix: "If you can't find it here, it's not worth finding."

Ferrix Is Full of Hustlers and Scrappers

We follow Cassian through the run-down streets of the main strips on Ferrix to find worn, crumbling storefronts with peddlers selling whatever they can get their hands on. Wild boar/dog creatures run through the streets. Ferrix's interior features sectioned concrete plazas and stone archways that frame cracked and gravelly stairways as Cassian navigates his way through the hustle and bustle of his hometown. Along the way, he has exchanges with several associates who are also less than thrilled to see the rogue as he runs into a rough pair carrying a debt he can't pay and a jilted scrapper who gives him the cold shoulder.

One of the worn buildings reads, "Caleen" and it is here where we are introduced to Cassian's old friend, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) who runs a salvage yard along with her lover, Timm Karlo (James McArdle). Like Cassian, she deals in the black market. He seems to have worn out his welcome with her as a harried Cassian asks for help getting off world. Another important figure on Ferrix is Cassian's adopted mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and her droid B2EMO. She plays a key role in instilling the survivor's mentality that serves our protagonist so well. All these events are significant in providing a foundation for shaping the spy our protagonist is and the man who will eventually be a key figure in the formation of the rebel alliance.

Ferrix is significant in that it is grittier and less polished than the backdrops we have grown accustomed to seeing in the more recent offerings from the Star Wars universe. This is a planet of people who have to hustle if they want to survive. It also represents another entry into the detailed worldbuilding of the expansive Star Wars universe (along with its parent planet, Morlana One.) The simplicity of its people, culture, and landscape is remarkably similar to a young Luke Skywalker on the barren planet of Tatooine. Like Luke, Cassian will carry these values along with him long after he goes off-world to lead the resistance in Rogue One.