Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.

Star Wars has primarily been, especially in lesser works of late, about the big spectacle. The battles full of massive ships or space wizards using their mystical powers is what each story has seemed to build to. It has become tiresome, which makes it all the more refreshing to be given a glimpse of something different here. This all begins at the funeral of Fiona Shaw's Maarva, where she gives a speech from beyond the grave via a recording she made before her death. It's a tragic moment where she is able to give voice to a lifetime of repression that has culminated in her demise. While she is not able to see the impact it had, her words become a rallying cry that moves the people of Ferrix to fight back.

Though it is all much smaller in scale as compared to most other portrayals of rebellion in this world, it is infinitely more expansive in emotion for that precise reason. It is grounded and grim in a manner that grabs hold of you, giving a more honest look at what rising up actually looks like. Central to this is that we see everyday people, not just people from the same family lineage that the franchise can’t seem to let go of, who have had enough of the exploitation they had endured for so long. The idea of a rebellion in most other stories in this universe had been abstract. In Andor, it is yet another example of how the show is willing to be bleak in bringing to life its world through the smaller yet no less significant details.

RELATED: Tony Gilroy Reveals The First Thing They Filmed for 'Andor' Season 2

“When the Struggle Seems Impossible”

Image via Disney+

In this finale, it is the heavy cost that befalls Ferrix that is made central. The world as all the characters knew it has now ended, whether because they died in the battle or had to flee to survive. Their small act of rebellion, one of many that the season has explored, shows that there was one character who was more right than even he realized at the time. It was Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) who met his end at the midway point of the season and whose words have now lived on beyond him. Cassian, though initially skeptical of the cause and mostly interested in just surviving, had begun listening to the young revolutionary’s manifesto. In doing so, we hear a series of passages that explicitly establish the final episode’s closing ideas before the fighting even begins. Nemik, also from beyond the grave, argues that “even the smallest act of insurrection pushes our lines forward” and there will come a day when “one single thing will break the siege.” Is this still aspirational? Most certainly. Is it still tempered by how these are the words of a dead man? Absolutely. Yet seeing how all the characters stand side-by-side to protect each other ensures his words still ring true.

In watching this play out in the final episode, one could almost forget that this is Star Wars. While the original series of films began as being about a character who similarly discovers the rebellion and must leave his life behind, Andor has followed this path with far more depth. Even though that first trilogy will always be what started it all, the way this story delved into the darker corners of the world and its characters felt more complex than ever. It ensured that the acts of rebellion felt more lived in and authentic. There weren't any grand flourishes or narrative contrivances to keep things moving as the series has often leaned on before. Instead, it was all confident enough to be genuinely bleak and brutal. The way everything delicately unfolds, from the somber funeral sequence to how it plants the seeds of rebellion, provides a greater emotional resonance than anything this series has ever done to date.

Image via Disney+

It is felt not just in the fights, but in everything leading up to it. We feel it in the shot that sweeps over the crowd of the marching mourners, the measured chanting echoing through the streets, and the way they all look up at Maarva to hear from their friend one final time. This is what a rebellion looks like. It is seen in the faces of people, weathered and beaten though determined to risk everything for the person standing next to them. Not only can this come from the most humble of origins, but it is where it can be at its strongest. The last 20 minutes of this final episode are harrowing yet honest in a way that the series has never been and may never be again.

For all the ways Star Wars had felt like it was stuck retracting its steps and telling the same stories over again, the smaller moments of this episode are where it shined brighter than ever before. Andor illuminated what can be in focused and fascinating fashion, pulling back the curtain on the everyday people that populate its world to make it the best entry yet. In a vast universe, it was the small moments that made everything come alive to serve as a reminder of what they're fighting and dying for.

The first season of Andor is now available to stream on Disney+.