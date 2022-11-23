Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.The Season 1 finale of Andor finally saw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) stepping into the role he was always meant to play: that of Rebel. It's a marked change from his first appearance in the series, where he was more concerned with scraping by than with the Empire's machinations. But a raid on an Imperial base, along with a stint in Imperial prison, slowly brought him over to the Rebellion's side. And one Rebel, in particular, has had a major impact on Cassian: Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther).

Cassian and Nemik first met during the fateful Aldhani heist, where the former was hired by Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) as additional crew. Nemik was utterly dedicated to the Rebellion's cause, often philosophizing about what it would take to break the Empire's hold on the galaxy. He was even writing a manifesto to inspire others - until tragedy struck. During the events of "The Eye", the Rebels successfully break into the Aldhani base and steal an Imperial payroll, but are forced to flee when Imperial activity starts to heat up. In the escape, Nemik is crushed by one of the payroll loads. Though Cassian takes him to a doctor, it's far too late for the young revolutionary.

But Nemik's death isn't in vain: Rebel leader Vel (Faye Marsay) ends up passing on his manifesto to Cassian, saying that Nemik wanted him to have it. That manifesto is finally heard in the Season 1 finale, "Rix Road", as Nemik's words play over a montage of Cassian and other characters descending upon Ferrix. "There will be times when the struggle seems impossible. I know this already. Alone, unsure, dwarfed by the scale of the enemy," he says. "Remember this: freedom is a pure idea. It occurs spontaneously and without instruction. Random acts of insurrection are occurring constantly throughout the galaxy. There are whole armies, battalions that have no idea that they’ve already enlisted in the cause."

Nemik's Manifesto Is All About Trying Even If it Means Failure

This is more than just a call to arms. It's a reminder that the fight for freedom is more than just blowing up a giant space station or having a laser sword. It's the will to continue on in the face of impossible odds. And it's the fact that the fight continues everywhere. It's shown in the machinations that Luthen pulls to ensure the Empire succeeds. It's shown in the maneuvering Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) has to do on the political stage and behind the scenes to support the Rebellion. And it's shown in the scene where the people of Ferrix, inspired by the words of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), take up arms against the Imperial occupants.

There's also a message that Nemik repeats throughout his manifesto: "Try." This is interesting, especially as it serves as a counter to Yoda's infamous line from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - "Do or do not, there is no try." Resistance isn't easy as saying "I'm going to topple this regime", it requires effort. You ahve to be willing to try to reach out to others, to try and find your enemy's weakness, to try and make a difference. In urging others to try, Nemik has given Ferrix, and others, a roadmap to follow for taking down the Empire. How Cassian chooses to utilize that roadmap will more than likely be explored in Andor's second season - especially as it will lead up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Season 1 of Andor is currently available to stream on Disney+.