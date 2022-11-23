Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

The first season of Andor is finally finished, after 12 episodes and many, many great moments. But don't go closing Disney+ once the credits start rolling! The last episode, "Rix Road," has a post-credits scene, something that's not really usual for Star Wars. Even though it has become a pop culture staple by now, we're in a galaxy far, far away here, not in the Avengers Compound (sorry, Marvel). Only now is the Lucasfilm franchise starting to use this tool, the most recent time being in The Book of Boba Fett, with the mod artist played by bass master Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner sharpening his tools to bring Tatooine sheriff Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) back to life.

In Andor, though, the post-credits scene delivers the answer to a question long pondered by fans: what in the Force were the inmates building in the Imperial prison on Narkina 5? For an entire arc of the show, we have seen Cassian (Diego Luna) building parts for an unknown machine, which immediately raised this question. As old inmates died and new ones were brought in, work on Narkina 5 never stopped, going on round the clock in day and night shifts, all filled with prisoners building mysterious pieces. Many people were betting that those parts would eventually go in the Empire's ultimate weapon — the Death Star — and now we know they were right.

The Narkina 5 Parts Are Pieces for a Planet-Killing Dish

As it turns out, those parts built on Narkina 5 were set into a layer of the infamous Death Star dish, the part that actually fires its planet-killing super laser. The post-credits scene shows us many spider droids crawling around a huge metal surface, patching the six-armed pieces in between golden plates in order to hold them all together and in place. As we zoom out, the bigger picture starts to form: this golden structure is one of many layers that will build the main dish of the Death Star, the finishing touch on the weapon's iconic design.

These details are an interesting reveal made by the series. We see the finalized dish being inserted into the Death Star's main superstructure in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in a scene in which Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) confronts director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) aboard an Imperial Star Destroyer. The scene in Andor establishes an interesting parallel to Rogue One, then: both of them make very clever use of perspective to show just how massive the battle station really is. The series has the camera panning out from the tiniest droid, showing later how huge the dish is, even while in construction. In the movie, the perspective is established with Star Destroyers, with the already completed dish being attached to the weapon. In the end, it's an interesting metaphor for how Andor is now an essential piece of Rogue One, building the smaller parts that will later make up the whole movie.

These two scenes, though, still contradict the ending of Revenge of the Sith. Aboard a Venator-class Star Destroyer, newly anointed Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) meets with his master, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), as both overlook the construction of the Death Star skeleton, already with the outline of the dish there. We never saw an official explanation on that, but, well, we can let that one slide for the sake of continuity. We got an awesome movie and an awesome series out it, after all.

What's the Timeline for the Death Star's Completion?

The construction of the Death Star, as one can imagine, was a lengthy and difficult process, with many meetings that could've been holos. Many of them are depicted in Catalyst: A Rogue One Story, a prequel novel to the anthology movie written by iconic Star Wars author James Luceno. The story is told from the perspectives of Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), a scientist specializing in kyber crystal research who is forced to develop the super laser (and father to Jyn Erso, Rogue One protagonist played by Felicity Jones), and Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn).

The book is set years before Rogue One, which shows that the idea of the Death Star was on the table way before its actual construction. In Attack of the Clones, for example, Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) discusses briefly with Poggle the Lesser, the leader of Geonosis, the continuity of the project. Poggle is a significant player in Catalyst, being forced to keep working on it even after the end of the Clone Wars and the defeat of his Separatist army — kind of like ex-Nazis worked on the Moon landing, but here is like ex-Nazis working for current Nazis. Confusing. In the end, he is swindled by Krennic, and the whole Geonosian population is exterminated. There could be no witnesses, so everyone was killed, and the planet was rendered inhabitable. This is also shown in an arc in Star Wars Rebels, with Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera.

Unfortunately, Geonosis was only one of many planets destroyed by the Empire for the sake of the Death Star. Ilum, for example, was the main source of kyber crystals for the Jedi, and was completely exhausted, to the point of nearly having its core removed (later, this would make it the ideal place for the First Order to build their own superweapon, Starkiller Base). Jeddha is also explored to the max for its kyber, and even other planets, too, like Lothal (as a source of rare metal doonium), too.

What Does This Death Star Reveal Mean for Cassian?

The parallels with Rogue One have become one of the most interesting parts to analyze in Andor, but, in the end, it all comes back to our hero, Cassian Andor. The most obvious aspect is that we actually see him working on the construction of the Death Star. When he ended up on Narkina 5, he inevitably helped build the very weapon that would end up killing him, and that he himself sacrificed everything to destroy. This also established a parallel with Luthen's (Stellan Skarsgard) speech in the episode "One Way Out," now that Cassian has barely anything left to lose and is willing to sacrifice his own life to stop the Empire.

Also, on Narkina 5, Cassian was forced to work with people he didn't know, on a project he does not understand, towards a goal he knew nothing of. The Empire tried to strip the inmates of all sense of community in order to keep them in fear, pitching them against each other as a way of instigating fear of lagging behind and, thus, raising productivity. Ironically, the parts Cassian helped build were also responsible for him developing a whole new idea of community inside the prison, which he would later further work on (especially through the manifesto written by Nemik, Alex Lawther's character in the Aldhani arc of the series), getting a larger understanding of the galaxy and what was really at stake in the fight against the Empire.