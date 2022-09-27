Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) didn’t ask to be in the Empire. We know this now more than ever with the first few episodes of Andor. Though Rogue One made Cassian’s disdain for the Empire clear, through Andor we’re starting to see where that fire came from. Cassian was from Kenari, a mid-rim planet with little Empire activity. He lived in a village of people who had never seen a spacecraft before, had their own language and culture, and a family of his own. For the beginning of his life, Cassian quite literally existed outside the Star Wars world we know and love. But his status as an outsider ignorant to the larger plights of the galaxy does not last long. After he’s whisked away from his home in a bid to save him from Imperial forces, he’s forced into the world of the Galactic Empire and forced to deal with the consequences of it.

Cassian Andor is an outsider in a different way than most of the other Star Wars protagonists we’ve encountered. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) feels like an outsider at the start but his bloodline and use of the Force make it clear that that outsider status was only ever going to be temporary. Even the Mandalorian, Dinn Djarin (Pedro Pascal), lacks some outsider status due to his place within the Mandalorians and his familial bond with Grogu. These kinds of people have direct connections to the Jedi and the Empire in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to not get involved. But Cassian isn’t called to great purpose through destiny or connection, he chooses it. As an outsider, he had no choice but to be brought into the world of the Empire and everything it entails but without any firm connections to it, Cassian is also able to navigate the world differently than many others.

Being an Outsider for Andor Leaves You On the Outskirts of Community

Image via Disney+

Being an outsider can entail a lot of things and as we see with Cassian, there are a lot of negatives that can come from that. Being an outsider makes others suspicious of you. There’s a sense of safety found in commonalities so when differences are detected they can become an unjust cause for targeting. In the very first scene of the show, Cassian is questioned by the guards at the bar and later harassed by them because he seems out of place. Though his race isn’t listed as Kenari anywhere, his so-called “dark features” and accent still cause others to scrutinize him unfairly like Bix’s (Adria Arjona) boyfriend Tomm (James McArdle) who eyes Cassian with suspicion and even tips off the Pre-Mor officers to his whereabouts. We see through Andor how being an outsider can put one in a particularly vulnerable position where they can easily be made into a victim or a perpetrator just through means of survival.

His status as an outsider means Cassian is often in constant danger because he is not only beholden to his own actions but also to how they may be perceived by others. But this outsider status is not without its merits. Others who find themselves on the fringes like Bix or Maarva (Fiona Shaw) will band together with Cassian despite or even because of his differences because there is a sense of solidarity in that struggle. People who live on the fringes of society must work together to ensure their survival. Cassian may be an outsider, but he’s not a soldier yet and so the civilians, knowingly or not, help him to evade the Pre-Mor.

There’s also undoubtedly value in differences, in the perspective of an outsider, something Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) seems to believe in particular as he went out of his way to recruit Cassian.

Cassian Uses His Status as Outsider to His Advantage

Image via Disney+

Being seen as different also means you’re likely to be underestimated and Cassian has used that to his advantage, explaining in Episode 3 how he’s been able to steal so many parts from Imperial ships because he simply does his best to look unassuming. The Empire believes they’re too smart to be duped by someone like him, and he uses that to his advantage. Being underestimated allows Cassian to navigate the world in different ways than others. In a world that is constantly underestimating you, it can be easy to fade into the shadows or become jaded, but it’s his connections to others on the fringes and his determination to find his sister, another outsider, that gives him this different way of navigating the world. If he’s unable to achieve his goals through conventional means, he’ll use back channels and that’s what makes him particularly qualified to be a rebel spy.

Being an outsider may attract the attention of the in-crowd, but it also draws the attention of other outsiders. The Imperial officers may have shot at the Kenari on sight but Maarva goes out of her way to save Cassian because she knows he’ll be killed if more officers show up. Some people will see outsiders not as a danger but as unwitting participants in something beyond their control. Cassian finds friendship, support, and solidarity in the connections he makes with others working outside the system to survive. And this mirrors the formation of the Rebel Alliance on a microscale. People who have been subjugated by the Empire joining hands and operating outside of established channels. Outsiders are, by nature, a threat to the status quo and when they band together they’re capable of a reckoning.

Andor offers us insight into what being an outsider means. It’s a dangerous and vulnerable position but also makes the outsiders themselves a danger. They’re able to see things more clearly from the outside and subvert assumptions to their own ends whether that be something as simple as sneaking onto ships to steal parts or as complicated as helping take down the Empire. Outsiders are a threat because they aren’t beholden to the status quo, in fact, they’re often victims of it like Cassian, and this puts them in a unique position to see the world for what it is and enact change. In coming episodes, we’ll likely see just what an “outsider” is capable of as we watch Cassian transform from someone struggling to stay alive to the hard-headed rebel we know from Rogue One.