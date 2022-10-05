Rogue One: A Star Wars Story blurred the lines between good and evil in a way that we hadn’t seen before in the galaxy far, far away. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) questions Cassian (Diego Luna) when he discusses having to do things because of “orders.” If he’s just a remorseless drone who does exactly what he is told, then what makes him any different than a Stormtrooper? This ethical debate is essential to have. The Rebel Alliance has no reason to overthrow the Galactic Empire if it’s not going to be replacing it with something better.

Instead of giving an inspiring speech to the other rebels before the Battle of Scarif in Rogue One, Cassian admits that they have all done terrible things for the Rebellion.” We are now getting to see what some of those things may have been on Andor. The Rebel Alliance has yet to have a major victory, and the lack of a formal infrastructure has inspired some different sects. We know from Rogue One that Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) makes a break from the rest of the rebels due to his extremist tactics.

Andor is getting the perspective of different characters at various stages of involvement; they each are faced with a decision of how far they are willing to go. Cassian is somewhat resistant to joining causes, and he’s not sure if he’s willing to completely commit himself to an organization that is still in its inception. Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) views his cause as absolute, and is willing to go to any violent means to achieve his goals. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) seeks a peaceful solution to the conflict, but she might have just reached her breaking point. It will be interesting to see how these characters deal with their ethical quandaries going forward on Andor.

Cassian Has a Difficult Time Sticking Up For His Beliefs

Cassian has learned since childhood that the only person he can trust is himself. He lacks a community that supports him, as every family that he had has been taken away from him. After a ship crash lands on his homeworld of Kenari, Cassian is separated from his family and transported off-world by Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem (Gary Beadle). Clem is later killed in a public setting. This teaches Cassian a lesson about sticking up for your beliefs; causes only get you killed.

Cassian’s reluctance to join Luthen is understandable given his experiences in the Battle of Mimban. The Empire deceived various resistance groups into fighting among themselves, and Cassian was one of the few survivors. Even though Luthen insists that this should make him hate the Empire even more, Cassian doesn’t want to be culpable for the same crimes. He’s seen what these “rebels” can do to each other.

However, we do see some moral standards upheld when Cassian meets Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her team on Aldhani. Sartha objects to adding a “mercenary” like Cassian to their team, as her team isn’t being paid for their efforts. Despite her bluntness, Cassian might be more attracted to joining Sartha’s team if he knows that she wants her soldiers to have goals that aren’t about money.

Luthen Has Been in This Fight For a Long Time

Cassian may have “been in this fight” since he was 6 years old, but Luthen has the experience of a veteran. He’s unafraid to initiate a fight, and views his enemies as entirely evil, and undeserving of mercy. This is slightly at odds with what we know about the political infrastructure in Andor; Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and the other Pre-Mor officers are simply corporate officials under Imperial command. Are they really as “evil” as someone like Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, or Emperor Palpatine?

We see the fundamental difference between Cassian and Luthen during the climactic battle on Ferrix. After they ruthlessly take out their Pre-Mor pursuers, Cassian and Luthen corner Syril and question him. Luthen tells Cassian to kill Syril, as he’s unlikely to speak up. Surprisingly, Syril completely buckles and reveals his plan. Cassian makes the decision to leave him alive; he knows this may have consequences, but isn’t willing to be a cold-blooded murderer.

Was this a bluff on Luthen’s part to scare Syril, or was he truly willing to shoot him in the back of the head? This is unclear, but Luthen has yet to reveal his endgame. He hasn’t been entirely truthful with anyone yet. Luthen could be one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance who determines the group’s future, but he might also turn out to be another extremist like Saw.

Mon Mothma’s Dilemma Between the Empire and the Rebellion

Although Mothma has only appeared in one episode thus far in Andor, she is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars universe. Mothma has to flee Coruscant in Star Wars Rebels after she publicly decrys the Empire for the atrocities that it has committed. After Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) is killed in the destruction of Alderaan, Mothma leads the Rebel Alliance throughout the events of the original trilogy. She proceeds over the assault on the Death Star II in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

While Mothma has an exciting path ahead of her, Andor presents a character who is more uncertain. We know from Star Wars history that she has always sought a diplomatic solution to problems. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Mothma attempts to negotiate with the Confederacy of Independent Systems to form a treaty. In O’Reilly’s deleted scenes in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Mothma works with Bail to form a “Loyalist Committee” that opposes Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) warpath when he is still the Chancellor.

What will be the incident that proves to Mothma that any attempts at returning democracy to what was once the Galactic Republic are in vain? While she’s currently helping fund Luthen’s movement, she is still a member of the Imperial Senate who struggles to make her voice heard. We see that Mothma is frustrated by her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenize), who is willing to socialize with Imperial sympathizers. She wants to start enacting change, but she may have an issue with Luthen when she realizes what he’s willing to do to take down the Empire.