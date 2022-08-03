Just a few days after a new trailer and release date delay, Disney has released a pair of new images for their upcoming Disney+ series Andor. These new photos show off series leads Diego Luna as the titular character and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, and Genevieve O’Reilly as familiar series favorite, Mon Mothma.

The two new images show the two vastly different worlds that these two characters find themselves in. O'Reilly's Mon Mothma is seen in a pristine and clean white doorway in an white outfit that fits her Senator role. As the trailer that was released a few days ago, we know that she is using her pull as a representative of the Imperial Senate to aid the fledging Rebellion and would go on to have a central role in the original three films. Where she is using deception and political pull in her battles, the photo that features Luna as Andor shows his much more violent and direct conflict. Andor finds himself in some sort of factory, weapon drawn as he is ducking behind a piece of machinery. That piece of cover is what is saving his life as the image shows a laser shot from an unseen adversary hitting it, causing sparks to fly all around the room. The two images tease that the upcoming series will show both sides of the building conflict between the Rebels and Empire as it takes place both on the ground and behind closed doors.

Andor will take place between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Andor's debut film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series will follow Andor as he makes his turn from crafty thief to Rebel spy as well as the early days of the Rebellion that we see in the original Star Wars trilogy. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes. The series has already been confirmed to be running for two seasons, with the production of that second season set to begin later this year.

Andor is overseen by Tony Gilroy serving as showrunner, as well as a writer on the series alongside his brother Dan Gilroy, and Beau Willimon. Joining Luna and O'Reilly on the series' cast include Forest Whitaker, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Robert Emms, among others.

Andor will debut on Disney+ with a 3-episode premiere on September 21. You can check out the trailer for the show down below.