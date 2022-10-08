Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.If you were to ask someone what they think of when they think of Lucasfilm, Star Wars would more than likely be the first thing - followed by Indiana Jones. The globetrotting archeologist's adventures have become as much a part of pop culture as the space fantasy saga, and they offer two different cinematic experiences. While the Jones and Star Wars franchises have a few things in common, namely a star in Harrison Ford and a creative mind in George Lucas, Andor pays homage to the famous archeologist in its latest episodes.

The last two episodes of Andor have had plenty of Star Wars easter eggs - particularly where Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and his antique shop are concerned. While many fans were drawn to Easter eggs like the Sith Stalker armor and callouts to Star Wars Rebels, there have been a pair of Easter eggs that double as a homage to the Indiana Jones franchise. The first is an item frozen in carbonite; upon further inspection, that item turns out to be Indiana Jones' trusty bullwhip. The bullwhip is as much a part of Jones as his trademark fedora and pistol. He's used it to grab objects, to swing from place to place, and even utilized it in combat.

The second Easter egg concerns another reference to the Jones films - particularly Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. In "The Axe Forgets," when Rael is shown listening to radio waves in order to keep track of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the Rebel cell he's joined forces with, a pair of large oval-shaped stones with strange markings can be seen on the shelves behind him. Said stones are the Sankara Stones, which Jones was tasked to retrieve from the Thuggee cult led by Mola Ram. The Sankara Stones turn red-hot whenever the name of Shiva is invoked, which brings great harm or great power to whoever utilizes them.

We've Seen Indiana Jones Homages in Star Wars Before

This isn't the first time the Star Wars franchise has paid homage to the Jones films. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy boards a plane that has the serial number "OB-CPO" in the opening sequence. This number happens to be a dual reference to the protocol droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. And a wall of hieroglyphs in a later sequence depicts R2-D2 receiving the Death Star plans from Princess Leia. Temple of Doom also has a not-so-subtle Star Wars reference: the club that Indy frequents in the opening sequence is called "Club Obi-Wan". Yes really.

It goes both ways, as The Empire Strikes Back contains a pair of blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it Easter eggs from the Jones films. When Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) travels to Cloud City's incinerator room to find a damaged C-3P0, the Ark of the Covenant can be spotted among the various piles of junk. And if you squint, Han Solo is carrying a bullwhip on his belt. Even though Raiders had yet to start filming, Lucas already had Ford in mind for Jones. And with Indiana Jones 5 set to release next year, as well as plenty of Star Wars projects in development, fans can expect more references between both franchises.