[This interview contains spoilers for Andor Episode 10]Andy Serkis returned to the Star Wars franchise as a brand-new character named Kino Loy in Episode 8 of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor. Kino is acting as a foreman at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated and water-locked Narkina 5 when he first meets Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). From the get-go, it's clear that Kino is focused on getting out of his incarceration through legitimate means and fully believes that Empire will honor his sentence. Of course, the Empire has no intention of letting anyone go, and the revelation in Episode 9 cracks everything wide open for Kino. Across his three-episode arc, Serkis delivered an unbelievable and memorable performance that took audiences through the full gamut of emotions as Kino realized he was never getting off Narkina 5 alive.

Ahead of the premiere of Episode 10, Collider's own Steve Weintraub got to chat with Serkis about joining Andor, the emotional impact of his devastating final line, and whether or not Kino may have survived that ending. Earlier, Serkis spoke with us about Kino Loy's backstory, what he thinks the prisoners on Narkina 5 were building, and how the prison affected him.

COLLIDER: I loved Episode 10, and I specifically loved the end of the episode where your character says, "I can't swim." I love the delivery of that line. And I love just that scene. It's heartbreaking. And I'm just curious, can you talk a little bit about filming that and how you wanted to deliver that line?

SERKIS: Yeah, I mean, that was one of the great things about having that arc. And obviously as an actor, I knew that I was going to arrive at that point. And so that's why I wanted to make him sort of bullish and really kind of unsympathetic early on. Then actually the effect of Cassian and he going head-to-head, and then the moment of realization that they're never going to ever be released. And that's sort of reigniting his humanity in a way. Then really in episode 10, he goes on this journey, which is absolutely part of his core belief system, that the power of the individual can help others, and if you unite, you can change the shape of the future. That comes flooding back to him, and you actually see the process of that happening, which ends up with the kind of sacrifice, if you like, in that scene at the end.

We tried it in different ways, we tried that line in lots of different ways, of him almost being angry without being too sentimental, kind of seeing his own doom. We tried it, and then eventually we sort of settled into this area of his almost coming to terms with it. I think that moment of pathos probably was the way to go. It was a really explorative scene to do, and especially for me, for my character. But it was an amazing scene to shoot with everybody diving off, and jumping to freedom, and just this sort of sense of vertigo, and fear, and phobia of war. Yeah, it was an interesting layer, a very interesting layer to play.

When you signed on, did Tony say to you it's going to be for three episodes, or did he say there's a possibility of more? And my part two, now that you've seen how incredible it is, have you called him and been like, "Hey man, I really would like to direct an episode in Season 2"?

SERKIS: Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that. I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome.

Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing.

I really just want to say to you sincerely, loved your work on Andor. And I can't say enough amazing things about the show. I don't have enough language to express how much I love the show.

SERKIS: Oh well, thank you. I appreciate that, and I agree with you. I mean, in terms of the show, I really think it is a beautiful piece of storytelling.

How long did you actually shoot for? You said a few weeks, but how long was it to shoot the three episodes?

SERKIS: I mean, it was only the course of about... I think it must have been about five or six weeks, I think.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+, with episodes premiering every Wednesday. You can watch the first portion of our interview with Serkis below: