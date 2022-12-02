Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

For better or worse, dead Star Wars characters do not always stay dead. Whether it's Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor/Alec Guinness) coming back as a force ghost, Darth Maul (Raymond Park/Sam Witwer) reemerging with new legs, or Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) "somehow" returning, seemingly deceased figures have both mystical and non-mystical ways of reentering the world of the living in Star Wars. However, things get most interesting when the character in question meets an off-screen fate. Such is the case for Kino Loy, Andy Serkis' prisoner-turned-hero from the Disney+ series Andor. While Loy's final lines near the end of the show's tenth episode suggest a grim fate on the character's near horizon, the sequence moves on before showing his actual demise, raising the inevitable question of whether he will return in the show's future.

Loy first appears in Andor's eighth episode, after Cassian (Diego Luna) is arrested and transported to the Narkina 5 Imperial Prison Complex. Guards place Cassian in a factory unit where Loy oversees production. A prisoner himself with limited time left on his sentence, Loy exercises intense precision to ensure that his floor runs efficiently. Beneath the hardened exterior, though, Serkis endows the character with subtle compassion and vulnerability. This surfaces at the end of Episode 9 when he learns that the prison is not letting anyone out, and that unbeknownst to the inmates, all sentences have become infinite.

Kino Loy Is One of the Leaders of the Prison Break on Narkina 5

Because of this, Loy joins Andor and the other inmates in starting a prison riot in Episode 10. As a leader amongst the prisoners to begin with, Loy plays an instrumental role in overthrowing the guards and inspiring the inmates to rebel. In the final step towards freedom, the prisoners must jump from Narkina 5's water-surrounded platform and swim to shore. While the other prisoners make the plunge, Loy quietly and crestfallenly admits to Andor that he can't swim. Before any alternative can be considered, the wave of freedom-seekers knock Cassian into the water. By all accounts, Loy remains behind, seemingly to meet his fate before the episode's end.

For the most part, this would be a tragic, yet noble end for the character. Nevertheless, Kino Loy does not seem like the kind of character who would go down without extreme resistance. Even if he was the last prisoner on Narkina 5, and defeat seemed utterly unavoidable, Loy would still fight to his dying breath. One can assume that if Loy wasn't willing to risk everything and try swimming to shore, he still wouldn't wallow in pity at the platform. He would more likely rush back into the complex and defend himself while protecting those making their escape.

Even in that situation, however, there is no guarantee that the Empire would kill him. Being such an important figure in the riot, and one of the sole inmate survivors left in the prison, the Empire would have heavy incentive to keep him alive for information about the escaped prisoners. Similarly, the Empire may want to make an example of Loy's subordination, and subject him to a cruel punishment, perhaps even worse than death.

With so many enticing loose-ends, it is conspicuous that Andor—which weaves a pretty tightly wound plot for a Star Wars show—would not follow up on any of them. Even if Loy died on Narkina 5, it's an odd choice not to show it on-screen, especially given the likelihood of him encountering additional action before meeting his demise. An unhinged Andy Serkis independently standing off against an army of Imperial guards does not sound like a sequence that should be left on the cutting room floor.

Is Kino Loy Really Dead? Should He Come Back?

Given Loy's unceremonious end and lingering potential, it is possible that the writers are being clever and intentionally playing with audience expectations. After all, Andor's head writer, Tony Gilroy is best known for the Bourne films, where characters famously defy death in suspenseful twists. Hence, Loy might still be alive, and his unseen remaining time on Narkina 5 could have consequences in the show's forthcoming second season and beyond.

To that same effect, it would be a dubious move on Lucasfilm's part to introduce such a dynamic character and only use him in three episodes. As previously stated, Loy is a strongly written character, and he quickly became a fan-favorite on the series. His intelligence and assertiveness made him inspirational and engaging. Meanwhile, his emotional complexity and his captaincy within the prison provided a sense of mystery. Loy's vague criminal background mixed with his strong leadership skills leaves lots to the imagination; the franchise could explore it not only in Andor Season 2, but in other chapters of the timeline as well.

Likewise, Serkis is a high-profile actor, who reentered the Star Wars universe after playing Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. While Serkis certainly made a memorable impact with his compelling portrayal of Loy, the part was relatively brief. Such a celebrated thespian delivering such a praised performance deserves more screen time in Star Wars, and griven Disney's tendency to make the most of its intellectual properties, it's plausible that Serkis might return to the role in the franchise's future installments.

At the end of Andor's eleventh episode, after Cassian reaches the shore from Narkina 5 and escapes to the planet Niamos with fellow ex-prisoner Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), the two reflect on the uprising. Melshi questions how many of the rioters actually made it out alive. His pessimistic tone suggests that neither he nor Cassian knows how many actually made it to shore, but their ignorance also overlooks the possibility of one more survivor— one who never even made it off the platform. To Cassian, Melshi, and so many others, Kino Loy might seem like the most obvious loss in the Narkina 5 uprising, but his off-screen demise leaves hope for a future with the character, a future that would be both logical and welcome among Star Wars and Serkis fans.