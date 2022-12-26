One of the most devastating phrases uttered on screen this year was Andy Serkis' heartbreaking admission of "I can't swim." in the tenth episode of Andor. After being introduced to audiences as Kino Loy, the no-nonsense foreman of Unit 5-2-D in the Imperial prison facility Narkina 5, the character slowly came to terms with the reality of the situation, and with the help of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who he knew as Keef Girgo, he led an uprising against their captors. However, tragedy struck as he and Cassian made their way to escape, and discovered that their one way out involved jumping into the body of water that surrounded the factory facility. In their final moments together, Kino admitted that he couldn't swim—which meant he likely wouldn't survive jumping to freedom—and before Cassian could respond, he was pushed off the ledge.

As award season has gotten underway, Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series has already garnered a trio of nominations, including two from the Critics Choice Awards for Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama for Luna. Following his nomination, Collider's Perri Nemiroff caught up with the actor to discuss where things are headed in Season 2, which they are currently filming in England, and reflect on some of the biggest moments from Season 1, including that pivotal moment on Narkina 5. While Kino Loy's fate was left open-ended, it's hard to imagine how he would have gotten out of that situation alive. It's also hard to imagine that Cassian wouldn't have tried to help him, had he not been knocked off the ledge, which is exactly why Nemirof asked Luna about what would have happened in that alternate universe.

"He would have tried everything. Everything." Luna admitted, before continuing on to say, "Kino would have to push him to save him. [I] mean, we didn't shoot any alternative endings, but I already started thinking about so many. I think probably if he hadn't been pushed, Rogue One would've not been there." He also points out that Kino's admission likely wasn't something he just discovered once they reached the ledge—Kino always knew he couldn't swim, and he always knew the prison was surrounded by an ocean. As Luna explains:

"I'll tell you this. Kino doesn't find out he doesn't [know how to] swim just before jumping, right? Kino doesn't say it because of a reason. I think these two know each other so well in that moment that Kino knows if Cassian would've known, he would change the plan and tried to come up with another idea, but not jumping to the open waters. I think Kino knows, and I think you should know. If you are saying you love the show, and you've seen the whole show, you should know. I mean by this moment, this guy, he's a team worker. He commits not just to ideas but to people. I think that's the big, big lesson he gets in prison. That you are as strong as the connection with your team is. That's where your strength is in that capacity we have to think bigger than just ourselves. Cassian could have grabbed the microphone and started giving the speech when he thinks Kino is not delivering, but he wants to see Kino deliver."

Luna went on to discuss Kino's turning point, when he realized that he could lead—and had to. It's a character arc that runs parallel to Cassian's own revelation, one that underscores who he goes on to become in Rogue One. As he explained, "[Cassian] wants to see Kino become that voice, and he takes him there. I think one thing that happens in that episode that is crucial for me is that Cassian understands he can be a leader. He can change someone. He can help Kino transition to become that person. I don't think he would've accepted that Kino had to be sacrificed for this to happen."

The Cassian that audiences spent time with on Narkina 5 still hasn't come to terms with the fact that rebellion means sacrifice. As Luna so perfectly explains, Cassian would have looked for an alternative escape route that would have prevented Kino's sacrifice, but ultimately changed the course of both of their lives. Rogue One is all about soldiering through no-win scenarios to achieve much larger wins for the collective, and it's Kino's actions that serve as a base for the foundation of the leader and hero that Cassian goes on to become.

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+.