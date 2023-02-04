Andor, the thrilling Star Wars spinoff focused on Diego Luna's character from Rogue One, was full of impressive action sequences. One of the most memorable moments of the show can be found in Episode 7, when Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) had to escape from the merciless Imperial forces. In a recent interview with Befores and Afters magazine, Andor's visual effect supervisor Scott Pritchard talked about the process the team went through in order to bring the sequence to life:

With the Luthen escape, they knew the beats and the timings and where things should be–where Luthen should be firing, when the TIE Fighters should be firing. We already had a great head start on that when we got it. In fact, one of our animators, Desirée Meduri, had worked on the previs and then joined ILM, and worked on the actual shots as an animator as well.

During the same interview, Pritchard elaborated on how Lucasfilm keeps track of all the different models they create for any given project in case they need to be brought back in a future series or film. For example, the Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser which Luthen must escape from actually appeared for the first time in the 2018 spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story. Starring Alden Ehrenreich, who was recently seen in the drama Fair Play, as a young version of the iconic smuggler, Ron Howard's take on the Star Wars universe couldn't get a sequel due to disappointing box office results. The fact that a ship design from the film could live on in Andor is slightly comforting.

Regarding the same explosive sequence, Andor's showrunner Tony Girloy spoke to Collider last year, where he explained how the chase came to be:

"So, I sketch it up and do all that, and then Mohen Leo (visual effects supervisor) and TJ Falls (visual effects producer) [...] takes that over, and part of their deal is what they can afford to do and which shots are expensive. But they also come back with a storyline, and they know the lores better than anybody. When they come back, and they give us a pre-vis, and we look at it and go, "Holy, shit! Let's have something of that. I like this, just flip this around." You bounce it back and forth, but that's really, in many ways, finally articulated by the visual effects department. That's their show, and John Gilroy, and the editors coming in, and the visual effects editors. So, it's almost like a side project."

Andor tells the story of a young Cassian, five years prior to the events of Rogue One. While looking for his missing sister, Cassian gets entangled in the middle of the Rebellion's birth, having to prove to Luthen and to himself that he still has something to fight for. A second season of the show is currently in production, with a projected release date of 2024.

