Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.

But Cassian still doesn't know that. By the time Rogue One takes place, he is fully aware of his responsibilities as a rebel spy, and how a successful mission can save thousands of lives. In this first arc of Andor, though, he is still not quite there yet, trying to gather information on his sister's whereabouts, owing money to some people, and working, one day into the next. We do meet the people who will shape him into the person he will need to be for the galaxy to be saved, though: Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard). They have two very different approaches as to why it's worth fighting the good fight, as well as the principles of espionage, and that's extremely important to Cassian's future.

Maarva's Impact on Cassian's Past

Yes, her name is Maarva Andor. No, she is not Cassian's biological mother. As we've seen via flashbacks, she found a young Cassian — who still went by the name "Kassa" — on his home planet of Kenari, when they stumbled upon each other investigating a crashed Separatist starship. She couldn't leave the boy behind, or he would be killed by Republic troops, so she took him with her.

Present-day scenes in Ferrix show Maarva as more than a mentor figure for Cassian's early days. She was also the mother he seems to never have had. It's still unknown if they went straight to Ferrix after meeting on Kenari, but the fact remains that the industrial planet and the people who live there are Cassian's people. He's known them his most of his life and is part of that community. When the noise starts in Episode 3, both of them know Cassian will make it through the Preox-Morlana raid after him because that's how communities work — people protect one of their own.

Still, Cassian is an adopted son of Maarva, and everybody seems to know that. She knows the dangers he could face if it were ever known he came from Kenari — not because he's special (as the show makes a point of constantly reminding us, no one there is special, at least not like the people in the movies are) — but because, in the Imperial Era, every bit of information can cost someone's life. If Kenari turned into a dead planet and is beyond limits, having come from there is a risk in itself, so Maarva has taught him how to cover his tracks. That's perhaps his very first lesson in hiding his identity and, well, lying.

But the core principle Maarva taught Cassian is the value of community. Again, when the noise starts, either everyone is safe, or no one is. Even if their lives are nothing special to those above, the people of Ferrix understand the value of each other's lives, and so does Cassian. He understands that living is better than the alternative not just for him, but for all his people. This is a strong idea among the villagers in Ferrix, as they all instantly hide from the Tactical Forces. The goal is protection: it's not worth facing them head on, they will lose.

Luthen's Impact on Cassian's Future

Even though he understands that living is better than risking his life, Cassian still chooses the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One. Five years earlier, it's hard to imagine him ever entertaining that idea. That's where Luthen comes in.

The mysterious buyer Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona) contacted for Cassian to sell his stolen imperial equipment, Luthen's first interest is not the piece, but Cassian himself. Their first encounter, again in the third episode of the show, makes Cassian see that he isn't really the big-shot scammer he thought he was. There is still a lot to learn, but, in order to do so, you need to first understand why you're doing it.

While Maarva imprinted on her adopted son the value of community, Luthen, on the other hand, teaches Cassian the other side of why espionage is needed: to fight the bullies. Of course, living to fight another day is always better, but Luthen is clearly all in in the fight against the Empire, knowing full well that the regime is a threat to everybody, everywhere. Eventually, Cassian will incorporate this notion and make the ultimate sacrifice himself, as "his people" will cease to be just the villagers in Ferrix, but rather the whole galaxy.

What's in Store for Cassian Andor?

There are no Jedi in Andor — not yet, at least. We might get to see one further down the road, as Cassian will eventually become a Fulcrum agent, part of a special division created by former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). But even so, this isn't a story about that. It's a story about people. The Rebel Alliance was born not from heroical figures or space wizards, but from people who were tired of getting pushed around by the bullies.

This is precisely who Cassian is — a lower-class citizen, living in a backwater world, whose existence doesn't really make a difference in the big scheme of the galaxy. He knows that, and he makes it clear when he says to Luthen that, to steal from the Empire, "you just walk in like you belong. ... They can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house, walk their floors, spit in their food, take their gear," he completes.

It's a notion that he got from Maarva and their experience as nobodies, but his sacrifice five years later comes from Luthen, who asks him here if he "wouldn't rather give it all at once to something real." While Maarva uses her expertise to help Cassian develop skills to hide and protect himself, Luthen gives him the political inspiration and a cause to fight for. The contrast is interesting: while Maarva wants to keep Cassian alive, Luthen is clear in his point that the Rebellion may cost him his life. Fortunately, he learns both sides of espionage very well, and the galaxy owes him a lot for that.

