Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Andor has set itself apart from other Star Wars content with a darker tone. It deals with morality beyond the light or dark side by investigating the issues faced by individuals under the Empire's tyranny. In doing so, the series takes a hard look at the beginning of the rebellion and the questions the leaders had to face during its founding. The rebellion is a Star Wars fixture, and fans have never before had to question its morality of it. The rebels are good, just as the Empire is bad. By challenging that simplistic dichotomy, Andor brings a new set of rules to the franchise. Through the character of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), the series takes a deep look at the appropriate lengths to go for the rebellion. The truth is nothing is too far.

Luthen Rael's Methods

Luthen is an ardent supporter of the rebellion but uses violent methods to get what he wants. He holds the unwavering belief that the Empire's oppression will incite more rebels. Because of that, he is willing to push the Empire toward actions he thinks will expand the rebel cause, even at the expense of the galaxy. Luthen's belief that the ends justify the means causes him to make questionable decisions in the name of the rebellion. He initiated the mission to Aldhani, knowing the danger it would be for the team and expecting the Empire to double down on their regulations as a result. And that was if things went well. In an attempt to unify the various rebel factions, Luthen met with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Gerrera is widely considered an extremist, but Luthen doesn't mind. In fact, Luthen fits right in with Saw. He tells Saw that to succeed, they need to anger the Empire and make them come down hard on the citizens.

Episode 10, "One Way Out," reveals Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) as the rebel spy in the ISB. He now wants out to protect his family. The ISB likely wouldn't let him walk away, but Luthen's insistence that Lonni stays is more about the rebellion than the man's safety. Luthen says Lonni is worth more than the lives of 50 men when Lonni informs him that the ISB is onto Kreegyr. Luthen has worked with Kreegyr in the past but readily sacrifices him and his rebels to keep Lonni safe and in position. Luthen quickly accepts that he must let Kreegyr go into the trap, leading to the death of rebel soldiers for his cause. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story showed what rebels willingly sacrificed for their cause, but Luthen's cold calculation when other people's lives are at stake brings it to a new level.

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) is an equally fervent supporter of the rebellion but doesn't condone Luthen's methods. After the attack on Aldhani, Mothma condemns Luthen's scheme, reminding him that people will suffer because of his actions. But Luthen isn't surprised. She wants to rebel while maintaining as much peace as possible for the citizens. Luthen's plan is much more realistic than Mothma's. War means violence, and if the rebels don't accept it, they are little more than cannon fodder for the Empire's weapons. Luthen isn't a typical Star Wars hero, as he is willing to take questionable actions for a good cause, but he is the man the rebels need.

Luthen's Confession

In Episode 10, Luthen admits he's done bad things. He tells Lonni that he is damned for the things he's done, but he isn't stopping. He claims that he started with the idealist plan to become a hero against injustice but didn't understand what that would mean. But he learned quickly and accepted the cost. Luthen says he must "use the tools of [his] enemy to defeat them." His violence is in response to the Empire. He knows he won't survive the rebellion, expecting to be caught sooner or later. But he is willing to "burn [his] decency for someone else's future" in a way that few are. In the end, he doesn't expect fame or credit, just an Empire-free galaxy.

He has put everything he has into the rebellion. He spent years of his life and even his morality opposing the Empire because he knew someone had to do it. Open war between the rebels and the Empire has yet to break out, but Luthen is already fighting the battle by making tough decisions. Luthen's determination got the rebellion this far, and if he succeeds in uniting the rebels, he could take them much further. Yes, Luthen plays dirty, dealing in intelligence and spies. But he doesn't do anything the Empire wouldn't do. Luthen knows the Empire doesn't hesitate in their violence, so the rebels can't afford to either.

Is Luthen Making the Right Choice?

People with any knowledge of Star Wars know that, ultimately, the rebels will win, but does that excuse Luthen's use of violence? The rebels in other Star Wars content defeat the Empire without weighing the value of rebel lives or pushing the Empire to commit atrocities. But in their case, the rebellion has begun. Luthen trying to create a movement out of nothing is a different situation. He needs the anger of the people to spur them forward. He needs people inside the system to feed him information. Otherwise, the rebellion would be squashed before it could truly begin. The rebel cause needed someone with a vision of what it could be and the drive to get it there no matter the cost. Unlike others, Luthen is willing to be that person.

The truth is, the Empire would rather kill millions than find a peaceful solution. War requires harsh methods, and Luthen understands that in a way few seem to. For Luthen, right and wrong have become relative. The Empire is wrong, and anything that takes them down is right. Yes, it's a dark view of the world, but to accomplish anything, someone needs to have it. If the story is meant to have any sense of reality, the heroes can't win with only the powers of love and friendship. And Luthen's character is there to prove that.

Like Andor, Luthen's character brings gray morality into the universe, and it is long past time. Luthen does bad things, but he always has a good cause. With the blood on his hand, he can't be wholly right. But his goal to take down the Empire is just, so he isn't wholly wrong. Andor's exploration of the in-between is what makes the show an exceptional addition to the Star Wars universe. And Skarsgård's compelling portrayal of Luthen's position makes the debate so fascinating.