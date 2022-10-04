Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) is one of the most fascinating new characters in Andor so far. Anyone who has seen Skarsgard’s body of works knows that the eccentric Swedish actor can do just about anything; between Lars Von Trier films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Skarsgard’s choice of projects has been just as unpredictable as his acting choices. Luthen has proven to be a mysterious mentor to Cassian (Diego Luna) as he learns about the fight against the Empire.

In the fourth episode, “Aldhani,” Luthen explains why he first came to Ferrix to seek Cassian’s help. He wants Cassian to join a heist team on the planet Aldhani, where he will help steal from an Imperial base. After introducing Cassian to Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her team, Luthen travels back to Coruscant to hold a secret meeting with the Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Since Mothma has hidden her involvement in the Rebel Alliance from everyone, including her husband Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), they have to find an excuse to see each other.

Luthen apparently has another identity as an eccentric merchant who sells luxury items in a private shop. Mothma’s companion notes that the items are expensive in nature, but Luthen uses this transformation to hide in plain sight. This brief interaction reveals some insights about Luthen as a character that will surely be expanded upon in the rest of the season.

Who Is Luthen, Really?

In order to capture this strange persona, Luthen dresses up in a lavish costume with a wig. While this is clearly a disguise meant to mask his identity, it does raise some questions about who Luthen is being honest with. He uses a deceit to meet with Cassian in the first place, and only reveals his true intentions once their situation is compromised. While Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) seems to know a bit more about him than Cassian, she still doesn't know the entire truth. Luthen hasn’t shown any signs of loyalty to Bix, as he’s yet to return to Ferrix to find her.

Luthen’s relationship with Mothma is somewhat unclear. While they’re both involved in the Rebel Alliance, they contribute in different ways. Luthen appears to be setting things in motion and introducing team members, while Mothma works at the crisis from a political angle. Luthen doesn’t give Mothma much breathing room; he says that they desperately need the funding, and he doesn’t seem too concerned about her safety given the scrutiny on Coruscant.

Is Luthen being entirely honest with her? Perhaps not. Mothma may be aware of Luthen’s plans, but we know from Star Wars lore that she is a character who values peaceful solutions. Luthen is unflinchingly brutal when facing off against his opponents; he even suggests to Cassian that they kill Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) instead of questioning him. Even if Mothma agrees with Luthen’s mission, she may not know about what it entails. His disguise only blurs their relationship even more.

Luthen's Gallery Is Representative of the Galaxy's Situation

While the Galactic Republic became overrun with corruption during the end of the Clone Wars, the Empire has exacerbated the wealth disparity in the galaxy far, far away. It’s clear that the issue for impoverished worlds like Ferrix is not having resources; Cassian has to engage in black market dealing just to provide for himself. This adds an interesting layer to Tony Gilroy’s political commentary. Just like real dictatorships, the Galactic Empire benefits from the selfishness of bureaucrats.

The Imperial society’s lionization of wealth is exemplified in Luthen’s encounter with Mothma. The only way for Mothma to have an excuse to be in public without raising suspicion is to go to a luxury shop filled with priceless artifacts; it’s suggested that these items have been pillaged from different worlds across the galaxy, and likely stolen from their original owners and homes. The ownership of artistic works by colonizers is a very real issue, so it’s interesting to see it within the context of the Star Wars universe.

Luthen might also be using this shop to meet other senators and high-ranking officials. We haven’t yet traveled to the Imperial Senate in Andor yet, but it’s clear that many members of Emperor Palpatine’s inner circle frequent the wealthy districts of Coruscant. Could Luthen be using his secret identity to do some undercover work?

Old School Spycraft

One of the reasons that Andor is so refreshing is that it takes a grounded, small-scale approach to the universe. Instead of tying into the Skywalker saga and peppering the screen with cameos, Andor feels like an old-fashioned espionage adventure. This is something that Gilroy has done throughout his career. He’s responsible for such great espionage films as Michael Clayton, Beirut, and the Bourne franchise.

Seeing Luthen don a simple wig and disguise is the type of “unspectacular” effect that goes a long way. This scene could have used an elaborate special effect or some sort of over-explanation, but it goes for a simpler route. It just goes to show what a unique experience Andor is; this is the rare Star Wars project that may draw the interest of non-fans.