Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.

Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) lives a double life throughout the series when he's not running around Ferrix trying to get Cassian Andor to help him with missions, like the one on Aldhani. When he's on Coruscant, he's wearing wigs and selling artifacts to the elite though while the only customer we ever got to really see was Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in the store.

But in the shop, there seems to be a lot of nods to other aspects of the Star Wars series. And in a new look on the official Star Wars website, we get to see exactly what Luthen had in his collection!

Breaking down each of the objects there, the video shared that he had the Starkiller's Dark Lord Helmet. First seen in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, it is a nod to the Star Wars fans who are deeply entrenched in the series. But what is also pretty cool about his shop is that there are a lot of prequel era things that fans can spot. Like a Gungan shield! The Gungan shield made an appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when the Jedi and the Gungan banned together and the shield was use to protect the Gungans from blasters.

There are other things like Mandalorian armor, meaning that somewhere in the galaxy a Mandalorian is...well, no longer a Mandalorian if The Mandalorian taught us anything about how the Mandalorians treat losing one's armor. There are things like a Jedi Temple Guard mask, Jedi and Sith Holocrons, Sankara stones, but my favorite is definitely Padmé's headpiece.

Worn by the former Queen of Naboo in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the headpiece is something that I instantly recognized when the video brought it up prior to revealing what it is. The point is, there is a lot that we didn't get to explore in the world of Andor and in Luthen's shop, so this is an exciting way to see all that Luthen has collected!