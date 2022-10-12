Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. Although Andor isn’t filled with cameos and obvious callbacks to the larger Star Wars universe, the Disney+ series has still managed to sneak in some subtle Easter Eggs. In the fifth episode, “The Axe Forgets, Cassian spends time learning about Arvel Skeen’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) backstory. Cassian is able to read Skeen’s tattoos, which are written in the Star Wars language Aurebesh.

One of the tattoos reads “Krat’s Head,” which Skeen explains is the codename for an Imperial facility. The other reads “by the hand.” While this could have any number of connotations, it is possible that it is a reference to the “Emperor’s Hand” assassins from the Legends timeline. If this is the case, it could mean that one of the fan-favorite characters from Legends could be reintroduced within the modern canon.

The Emperor’s Hand are a group of spies, assassins, and force-sensitive operatives that report directly to Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Palpatine has things that he hides from everyone, including Darth Vader, and uses his covert assassins to take out high-profile targets throughout the galaxy. The Emperor’s Hand were first introduced in Timothy Zahn’s 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, and appeared in several subsequent stories set after Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. They were officially brought into canon thanks to Star Wars Rebels and the character Gar Saxon (Ray Stevenson).

Heir to the Empire

The most notable member of the Emperor’s Hand in the older Star Wars Expanded Universe content (which is now referred to as “Legends,” and deemed non-canon) is Mara Jade, who was also first introduced in the Heir to the Empire trilogy. Mara was trained by Palpatine at a young age in the ways of the dark side. She performed missions for the Emperor throughout the events of the original trilogy, but after Palpatine’s demise, she was left without a master.

At the beginning of Heir to the Empire, Mara has found a new life as a smuggler working alongside Talon Karr. Although she is lying low, Mara swears to take vengeance upon Luke Skywalker for his role in Palpatine’s (presumed) death on the second Death Star. They eventually become allies instead, and Mara aids Luke in defeating the Dark Jedi Joruus C'baoth. At the end of the third installment in the series, The Last Command, there are hints of a possible romance between Mara and Luke.

Heir to the Empire was incredibly influential upon the time of its release. Star Wars content was largely dormant throughout the late 1980s. Heir to the Empire provided an exciting new chapter that introduced new characters alongside the familiar heroes. Mara Jade quickly became a fan favorite, as the original trilogy didn’t feature many prominent female characters. In the subsequent novels, Luke and Mara fall in love and marry by the end of the war with the Imperial Remnant in the comic book miniseries Union. Luke’s Jedi Academy is not privy to the same “no attachments” rule from the Star Wars prequels.

Subsequent Stories

The next major Star Wars novel series was The New Jedi Order project, a multimedia storyline that spanned 19 novels. The New Jedi Order series takes place over twenty years after the end of Return of the Jedi where the New Republic is in a period of peace. This silence is disrupted when a mysterious group of alien invaders called the “Yuuzhan Vong” threaten to take over the galaxy. Mara serves alongside Luke as one of the Jedi Order’s leaders on the battlefield. She eventually gives birth to his son, Ben.

In the Legacy of the Force series, Ben becomes close with Han and Leia’s son, Jacen. Jacen turns to the dark side and takes on the name “Darth Caedus,” and leads the new order of Sith. It’s Jacen who ultimately kills Mara in the fifth novel, Sacrifice. Luke and Ben are both heartbroken, and become closer as a result. Mara helps them both from beyond the grave as a force ghost.

Mara continued to be one of the most popular Legends characters. Zahn expanded her backstory in the short story Sleight of Hand and the novel Choices Of One. The likeness of actress Shannon McRandle was used for Mara’s customizable trading card and several novel covers. An animated version of Mara has also appeared in the video games Galaxies, Masters of Teräs Käsi, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Empire at War, Galactic Battlegrounds, and The Force Unleashed.

Will We See Mara Jade in Star Wars Canon?

When Disney reset the Star Wars canon in 2014, a majority of the original characters that were previously created were deemed “non-canon,” including Mara. However, several Legends characters have been reintroduced, including Heir to the Empire’s Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mara may present a different challenge, as the depiction of Luke’s life after the fall of the Empire is very different in Legends than it is in the sequel trilogy.

However, Zahn has stated that he’s interested in finding a way for Mara to return. In an episode of the Talking Bay 94 podcast, he stated that “if there was a generic, or organic, spot for her to fit into a story, I promise people, I will pitch it to the Lucasfilm story group.” While there have been no updates since Andor may have dropped the first hint that more Mara Jade content is coming soon.