Somehow, Palpatine didn't return. In a franchise that now thrives on cameos and references to the original trilogy, the Sith lord responsible for the galaxy's most notable reign of tyranny made no appearance in a series all about exploring that reign of tyranny. But he didn't have to. Andor shows us that the galaxy's greatest threat wasn't Emperor Palpatine himself — it was every middle management bureaucrat "just following orders" along the way. The Emperor might be evil, but he at least had the decency to make things personal. The Empire itself crushed entire cultures underfoot without a second thought, for no other reason than that of order. In Andor, it's not the people with power who are the most dangerous — it's the people who have very little of it but would do anything to get more.

The Tyranny of Excessive Paperwork

Image via Disney+

To pull away from Andor for just a moment, and look towards another part of that galaxy far, far away, The Bad Batch showed us that one of the very first things the Empire did when it took control was to change the currency. All across the galaxy, localized currency was immediately declared obsolete, only the Empire's credits would count for anything anymore. There is only one reason to do this: control. Official credits are easier to trace, and as Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) is only painfully aware, having the Empire keep track of your accounts is an easy way to have your more illegal activities exposed. It's a brilliant stroke — instead of sending agents and spies running around investigating every possible hint of suspicious activity, all the Empire needs to do is gather people in a room, and follow the money.

We see how this plays out in nearly every scene involving the Imperial Security Bureau. These weren't a group of blaster-wielding soldiers hunting our heroes down, they were agents who made lists, and checked every one of them twice. As Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) himself said, despite their name, the ISB is less concerned with security — they're not a military branch. They're healthcare providers — if, that is, you think of freedom of thought as a disease. Dedra (Denise Gough) managed to figure out rebel plans not through undercover spies or similar intrigue, but by simply going through the paperwork and finding the patterns in the numbers. The Empire has Sith, spies, and Stormtroopers, but the biggest threat to the Rebellion turned out to be little more than an ambitious accountant.

Palpatine would probably have great admiration for Lupin Wonse, a character from Terry Pratchett's Guards, Guards!, who had his own thoughts on manipulating people: "I can play on their horrible little minds like a xylophone. It's amazing, the sheer power of mundanity. Who'd have thought that weakness could be a greater force than strength? But you have to know how to direct it."

The Death of Individuality

Image via Disney Plus

More than anyone else in the show other than, perhaps, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), Nemik (Alex Lawther) understood the true danger the Empire posed, and why they were so effective in holding power. The Empire focuses on wiping out all traces of individuality, which in turn weakens all freedom of thought. Just look at how they minimized important local customs on Aldhani like the viewing of the celestial spectacle of The Eye. They didn't outright ban it, they just made it more inconvenient to go through with the ritual. Making people require a permit just to use their own lands for the viewing, providing taverns and resting houses along the pilgrims' route that make it easier to just stay behind, and making sure they know, every step of the way, that these lands are no longer theirs: they're there under the Empire's watchful eye. What was once a ritual that boasted fifteen thousand people is now a scant sixty — and what's worse, that year was to be the last time the Dhanis would ever be allowed up there for the ceremony. It is to be replaced by an "Imperial viewing ceremony", and just like that, a culture's most sacred tradition is usurped by the Empire. As Nemik put it, "There's a growing list of things we've known and forgotten, things they've pushed us to forget. Things like freedom."

On Narkina-5, we see individuality washed away on a much more intense level. Prisoners are not given time to think, focus, socialize, or even mourn their fellow prisoners. They're not even given food with flavor unless they do exceptionally well at being cogs in the machine: and that always comes at a cost to someone else. The Empire even does this to those who ostensibly are on the machine's side; take the dreary impersonal office space that Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is forced to work in. Even the offices of the higher-ranking ISB members are lifeless white, and the office enmities are pointed inwards as much as they are towards the rebellion. Everyone is as paranoid as they are ambitious, and everyone uses the letter of the law to keep each other in check — the tyranny of the Empire's law watches over them all, and one wrong move can put any of them in danger of losing what little power they have.

RELATED: Should 'Andor' Get More Than Two Seasons?

The Power of Pettiness

Image via Disney+

The Sith feed on hatred, it is what powers the Dark Side of the Force, but the Imperial officers on Andor run on pettiness. Nowhere is this more apparent than with Syril Karn — the events of Andor's story are set into motion by Syril's inability to let things go. Unlike the members of the ISB, who have learned to take a certain level of cynicism into account in terms of how the Empire runs things, Syril is a true believer. As such, he is unable to let things go. When he feels the rule of law has been thwarted, he moves against his own interests in the belief that Andor should be punished — it becomes an obsession that ruins his career.

We see it again in the knee-jerk reaction from the ISB in response to the Aldhani heist. Very little mention is made of the funds lost by the Empire, or if the money even helped the Rebellion's position in any way. What the Aldhani heist accomplished was insulting the Empire — showing them to be weak — and in their predictable overreaction to that insult, the Empire made life miserable for millions across the galaxy. It was all part of Luthen's plan, of course, but people still suffered for it. It's that mindless adherence to the law that saw Andor sentenced to six years in prison for the simple crime of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Empire doesn't care about right or wrong -- it cares about punishment. It cares about fear.

Andor is a show that's less about its heroes and villains, and more about the systems that put them at odds against each other. The small-mindedness of people who become mindless parts of those systems, and the strength it takes to wake up and tear those systems down. It's how Palpatine didn't conquer his way into power — he was voted into it, to thunderous applause. It's why, even after Palpatine was defeated, the First Order rose and re-imposed tyranny on the galaxy once again with ease. Villainy matters little, in the end when all the paperwork has been properly filed.