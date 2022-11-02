Andor follows the early days of the rebellion, giving a spotlight to the well-known but rarely in-focus Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). The show provides the opportunity to explore the Mothma family, including her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), and their daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Mon and Perrin's marriage seems more political than love, as seen by the fact that they don't get along. And Leida prefers her father to her mother. In Andor, Mon Mothma is the Chandrilan senator, trying to fund the rebellion without raising suspicions. Due to the danger of her work, there are few people she can trust, and her own family isn't included in that group. She fights for the rebel cause alone, knowing that if she slips up, everything could be over before it truly begins. The danger she lives with daily would make anyone stressed, and Mon Mothma is no different. She and her ally, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), don't see eye to eye, as Rael promotes a more violent rebellion than Mon planned. She has been doing her best to help the rebel cause throughout the show, which leaves her feeling alone. But Episode 9 "Nobody's Listening!" connects Mon Mothma to an unknown ally: her cousin Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay).

How Is Vel Sartha Connected to Mon Mothma?

Image via Disney+

Vel Sartha was introduced as the leader of the rebel mission on Aldhani, where she and her team worked with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as they stole the sector's quarterly payroll. Vel had to work hard to hold her rag-tag gang of rebels together as they waited for their chance. Unlike the advice Rael gave Cassian, Vel seemingly used her own name on the Aldhani. While the mission ultimately succeeded, the team fell apart, with several deaths, a betrayal, and Cassian walking away. Vel and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), Vel's girlfriend, were the only two left at the end of it all. But Cinta chooses to dedicate herself to the mission and continue her fight for the cause, leaving Vel to plan her next steps alone. That's when she turns up on Coruscant to visit Mon Mothma, who claims to have not seen her cousin in months. Her relation to Mon is a surprise as the show previously gave her no background, but it raises questions about how two rich Chandrilan women got so deeply entrenched in the rebellion.

Related: [SPOILER]'s Death in 'Andor' Episode 9 Shows How Even the Galaxy's Smallest Tragedies Matter

Vel and Mon's Relationship

Image via Disney+

Mon Mothma is confused when she gets the message of her cousin's arrival but happy to see her. Interestingly, Mon's family is excited to see Vel too. Vel brings a gift for Leida and hides what she has been up to. Mon and Vel speak in whispers about the rebellion, keeping up appearances for those nearby, but for once, Mon is not the only one doing it. While Mon knows Vel works with the rebellion, she doesn't know exactly where she has been. Despite the fact that there is so much they can't talk about, Mon is more relaxed around Vel. She knows that Vel is a part of the rebellion and, therefore, her ally. Perhaps more to the point, Vel knows Mon is supporting the rebellion, a secret only a handful of people are in on. More than likely, the women have known each other their whole lives. Vel serves as a confidant to Mon in a way no one else can, due to their shared past and common goal. Mon urges Vel to be careful, but Vel insists there will always be risks in fighting the rebellion. As they say their goodbyes, Vel dissuades Mon of her doubts about what they are doing, saying the two of them are "making something of their lives." It is evident that whatever drew them into the rebellion, they came together.

Mon's interactions with Vel are so distinct because of the ever-present tension in her household. Perrin and Mon don't get along, as seen by the Imperial senators he associates with. The two married young, and by Andor, their marriage is fraught with problems. Leida is closer to her father and rarely shares non-hostile words with her mother. The clear distance in the family always leaves Mon on the outside. Realistically, Mon is a busy senator who doesn't have the time to spend with her family, which is where Leida's resentment comes from. But recently, she has been focused on the rebellion, meaning she has even less spare time than before. Mon's husband and daughter have shown no interest in the rebellion. In fact, Perrin's politics align closer to the Empire's than Mon's. She can't reveal her goals to him because he would likely turn her in. And Leida is a child who would probably sell her out to Perrin. Mon Mothma's position is full of danger, and her family only adds to it.

Image via Disney+

Despite their problems with Mon, Leida and Perrin get on well with Vel, though Vel is putting on a show. Perrin directs a few snide comments at her about her marital status, but Vel doesn't take them to heart, and Leida is thrilled to see "Aunt Vel." The familiarity Leida has with Vel further indicates how close Mon and Vel are.

A Rebel Duo

Vel is clearly as committed to the rebellion as Mon, if not more so, at this point. She involves herself in the action more than Mon, but the cause is the same. Vel references an oath they took not to talk about the rebellion, a backstory that will hopefully be fleshed out later. But it indicates that the two Chandrilans joined together before separating into different roles. Of course, in spite of her doubts, Mon goes on to become a well-known rebel leader. On the other hand, Vel was unknown until her part in Andor. Whether Vel remains behind the scenes of the rebellion or becomes a martyr, it is clear that without her cousin, Mon Mothma would have a harder time as she sets the Rebel Alliance into motion.