Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Season 1.Andor has given Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) more focus than ever before as it tells of the rebellion's beginnings. Throughout the season, Mon has worked behind the scenes to fund the rebellion, disguising herself as a loyal, if controversial, senator for the Empire. But her rebellion has created problems for her. For one, her lack of spare time leads to family drama and earns her resentment from her daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Her family is unaware of her rebel activity because Mon doesn't expect them to agree, so she is constantly living a lie and cannot trust anyone around her. Besides during the occasional visits from her cousin, Vel Sertha (Faye Marsay). Plus, there is the constant threat of spies, meaning more people she cannot trust. Mon admitted early in the season that she felt as if she was being watched, specifically by the new driver the Empire gave her. Mon works hard to conceal her true goals from the Empire as the rebellion is in its infancy and not yet ready to reveal itself. Mon's rebel involvement and high-profile job put her in a dangerous position, but she doesn't hesitate to play her part in the rebellion.

Mon Mothma's Problem With ISB Spies

Image via Disney+

However, her problems are only just beginning. At this point, Mon's main job is to fund the rebels, but the Empire has grown suspicious. With the ever-increasing threat of the Empire looking into her accounts, Mon had to do something. She devised a solution to get help from Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), an old friend from Chandrila. She admitted to Kolma her true goals, hoping he could help, and he does try. But one accomplice is not enough. At Kolma's suggestion, they brought in Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), a Chandrilan banker with questionable practices. Sculdun, who knew nothing of Mon's true intentions, agreed to help on the condition they introduce their children. The implication is that he wants to arrange a traditional Chandrilan marriage between the two teenagers. Mon is opposed to the idea but has no alternatives. Getting desperate, she chooses the rebellion over her family once again. But that doesn't solve the problem entirely. Even with Sculdun's shady business practices, Mon is not in the clear. She must explain her decision to move her funds to a different, more flexible banking situation without arousing the Empire's suspicions or looking corrupt herself.

The plan she comes up with is simple. She knows her driver, Kloris (Lee Ross), is spying for the Empire, so she uses it against them. In the season finale, "Rix Road," she accuses her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), of falling back into his old habit of gambling. It is an elegant way to simultaneously explain the missing money and her decision to move to a different banking situation without implicating herself in rebel activity. Perrin, who has no knowledge of the problems, argues with her but offers no evidence besides offering to return to the party and ask people. She avoids this by saying it would shame her even more. Mon strategically brings up her "fear" of where he's getting the money. The fact that this is not entirely new helps her case. No doubt the Empire is aware of the history, and Perrin and Mon seem to have agreed that he couldn't gamble in Coruscant. Accusing Perrin of breaking this agreement goads him, making the situation more believable. The plan succeeds, as the driver reports to the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB), where Agent Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith), meaning Mon is free of the Empire's suspicions for the time being.

Mon Mothma's Homelife Could Endanger Her Plans

But Mon does nothing to acknowledge the one major flaw in her plan: Perrin. She may have explained herself to the Empire, but the crisis isn't over. Perrin is offended by the accusation as he did nothing to bring it on. Their marriage is already tense, and this argument will not help her home life. Mon seems to have forgotten that all the time she's been gathering allies for the rebellion, Perrin has been rubbing elbows with the Coruscant elite. Perrin has high connections in the Empire, and he could weaponize them against her. In episode 4, "Aldhani," Perrin hosts a party, and much to Mon's anger, he invites her senatorial opponents, Ars Dangor and Sly Moore. These guests, in particular, are members of Emperor Palpatine's inner circle. The implication is that Perrin is a member of that crowd. If he's not in the inner circle, he orbits around it. Initially, this may have helped her cover, but now it puts Mon in danger. He could pull a few strings and keep the investigation going or do it himself. As Mon's husband, he will still have access to the banking information, even with the new banker. So, in the long run, Mon is far from safe.

In the not-too-distant future, Mon Mothma will be in hiding and openly leading the rebellion. Star Wars: Rebels shows Mon Mothma in 2BBY when she gives up any pretense of cooperation with the Empire in order to fully devote herself to the rebellion. Mon is deemed a traitor after her public accusations towards Palpatine for the Ghorman Massacre, and she goes on the run. But what leads to these bold actions? Surely it would be best for the rebels to have someone inside the senate. But if Mon were about to be discovered it would make sense for her to go out on her terms. After all, Andor shows that the Ghorman Massacre is not the Empire's first. Many things could force Mon into the open, but Perrin is at the top of the list. The mistake she made to save herself from one crisis could be the first step that leads to her discovery. Throwing Perrin under the bus in this situation might just complicate her life more. She handled one problem, but she's created another for herself. If Perrin does decide to take action, he will not be easily dealt with. Mon will not be safe until the Empire is defeated, especially with adversaries living under the same roof.