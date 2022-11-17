Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.One of Andor's many threads is focused on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her family. Mon Mothma has made many appearances throughout Star Wars, but this is the first to showcase her relationship with her family and, more specifically, her daughter, Leida Mothma (Bronte Carmichael). In Andor, Leida is a young woman growing up in Coruscant and unimpressed by her mother. Mon's time is divided between the senate and the rebellion, leaving little time for her family, much to Leida's resentment. That and the fact that Mon can't tell her daughter or husband about her work for the rebellion creates a complex family life. While Leida demonstrates many things expected of a teenage girl in this situation, one of the more surprising is her interest in conservative Chandrilan customs. Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix", shows Leida embracing Chandrilan traditions in a way her mother didn't expect. According to Mon, the meetings with this group are the only thing Leida shows up on time for and seemingly enjoys. There are many reasons Leida may feel connected to the traditions of her home world in a way Mon does not, but one thing is clear, there is an ever-expanding distance in the family, and it isn't going away.

Mon Mothma Doesn't Believe in her Peoples' Customs

Mon Mothma has always played along with the customs, primarily to hide her true loyalties to the rebellion. Meanwhile, her cousin, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), walked away from the Chandrilan traditions entirely. These two women seem to agree more often than not, so when Vel expresses her distaste for it, it's a safe assumption that Mon feels the same way. Mon herself calls it "mad." They watch as Leida and her friends meet and recite about the "old ways." Mon and Vel are unhappy that Leida has expressed an interest in these customs. Vel even claims that she thought it was over, but Mon says they are popular on Coruscant, even more so than on Chandrila. Vel asks Mon what she plans to do about it, but Mon doesn't want to take away the thing Leida seems to love.

Why is Leida Interested in These Customs?

As of now, Leida's reasons aren't clear, but several factors could influence her. The most obvious one, and the one discussed by Mon and Vel, is her father, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie). Mon and Perrin are seemingly at odds in almost everything. And Leida is closer to her father. If Mon doesn't appreciate the conservative traditions of Chandrila, then Perrin might. The customs could be something he suggested, and Leida could have agreed to spite her mother. This is Vel's first guess, and it may be true. But if it is the case, Mon is unaware of Perrin's involvement. She told Vel that Perrin was surprisingly open-minded about this path. Mon believes that Leida found the Elder herself, choosing these traditions for herself. Mon's disapproval could be a big part of it, but if this is what Leida wants, then Mon's hands are tied.

Another reason could be more innocent. Leida is a child forced to watch the issues between her parents. It's possible she latched on to these customs as a piece of home. Perhaps she has fond memories of Chandrila from a better time in her life, or at least when she was too young to notice the problems between her parents. The Chandrilan customs may offer Leida some sort of comfort.

The final reason would be more surprising. Leida could be using the customs the same way Mon is. Mon uses Chandrilan norms to hide her involvement in the rebellion. However, her family doesn't know about her work, so if Leida sees her mother, a senator of the Empire, and wants to defy her, what better way than joining a rebellion meant to fight the Empire? This would be an interesting twist, to say the least, but Leida has shown no interest in the rebellion and hasn't been outwardly defiant against Mon's work.

Is a Chandrilan Marriage in Leida's Future?

Upon hearing about Leida's interest, one of the first things Vel asks is if Mon is taking proposals. Assumedly, one of the Chandrilan customs ties to the traditional arranged marriage. Vel has refused this custom, remaining unmarried and in a relationship with her fellow rebel, Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu). On the other hand, Mon got married Perrin young, in accordance with tradition, and they have an unhappy marriage. While she doesn't like the thought of arranging a marriage for her daughter, Mon has considered it. Mon is in trouble with Imperial investigators looking into her accounts which she's been pulling money from to fund the rebellion. As she searches for a solution, the sketchy Chandrilan banker, Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), claims he could help for the price of introducing his son to Leida with the hope of making a match. Mon doesn't approve, but she had to consider it. After all, it's only an introduction for now. The answer comes down to whether Mon will choose the rebellion or her daughter's happiness. However, Leida's interest in Chandrilan customs may bode well for Mon as her situation gets more desperate, and an arranged marriage for Leida may be the only way out. If Leida wants to follow tradition, Mon may not have to make the choice. But, the mere fact that Mon is proposing the match may make Leida feel differently. Mon hasn't made a decision yet, but time is running out.

Leida's choice to practice these customs is one more thing to put distance between her and her mother. The two women have a strained relationship, and it seems to be waiting for a blowout argument. Whether it's the potential marriage, their different beliefs, or something else, these two will inevitably reach the tipping point. And whatever Leida's interest in Chandrilan tradition is, it will play a part in Andor's future, much like the character herself. Mon Mothma will eventually fight the Empire in the open, meaning her family will be targeted. Leida may join her, fight her, or be killed, but no matter what happens, it will certainly impact Mon and, by extension, the rebellion as a whole.