Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.As Andor continues with its newest episode, the show reveals more about how it connects to the larger Star Wars universe. This episode marks the introduction of one important familiar face, in particular, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As her relationship with the characters introduced in the show becomes more clear, it gives the show a direct tie to other Star Wars media.

Episode 4, "Aldhani," shows Senator Mon Mothma in Coruscant, visiting a shop of expensive antiques to buy something for her husband. Initially, it seems like a strange introduction, but while there she encounters the shop owner, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). The two talk as if they know each other far better than a mere customer-salesman relationship. From the beginning, Luthen's companion, Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), announces Mon Mothma's arrival and notes that the senator's driver is new. Based on that simple exchange, it is obvious that Luthen sees a lot of Mon Mothma, enough that his employee expects to recognize her driver easily. He remembers Mon Mothma's husband's tastes, but that is nothing out of the ordinary when helping an important political figure.

Though Luthen and Mon Mothma put on a formal show for the benefit of the new driver, they soon find an excuse to go off alone. There the two characters speak more familiarly, discussing secret funding and the ever-watchful eyes of the Empire. The exchange makes it clear they are in cahoots about something they don't want anyone to know, namely, the Rebellion. Luthen has spent the last several episodes recruiting Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma has been a fixture of the Rebellion since the fall of the Republic. These two are working together to create the very thing that defines this era in the universe.

Based on this scene, Mon Mothma is in charge of getting funding for the Rebellion's efforts. Luthen is high up in the Rebellion, but not as high as Mon Mothma. Luthen also seems to be her main point of contact with the other Rebels, claiming he "has many mouths to feed." It would be a crucial precaution to disguise her involvement by communicating only with an upstanding businessman, which is a cover Luthen uses every time he is visiting Coruscant. Even so, both are in danger. The Empire is watching, not these two specifically (yet), but in general. They see danger in every new face, and Mon Mthma points out that new Imperial spies appear in the Senate almost daily. But they are not giving up.

During their conversation, Mon Mothma proposes bringing in another conspirator but does not say who it is. Luthen doesn't like the prospect due to the danger it invites, but they seem to be desperate. As it stands, Mon Mothma and Luthen are not totally alone. Kleya is aware of what they are doing, at least in part, as she helps distract the driver so Mon Mothma and Luthen can talk. Perhaps the new member Mon Mothma suggests will be the Rebel leader, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), who was featured in the show's trailer. Whatever the case may be, these two will have to expand their circle in order to become the Rebellion seen in the films.

Who Are Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael Beyond 'Andor'?

While a lot can be gleaned from their small conversation in this episode, little is known about their relationship in general. Most likely, this is because Andor is Luthen Rael's first appearance. However, Mon Mothma has no such problem. Though she has never been at the forefront of a film or series, Mon Mothma was always an integral part of the Rebellion's story.

Mon Mothma became a senator for the planet Chandrila before the fall of the Republic. She openly criticized Chancellor Palpatine and pushed for peaceful resolutions whenever possible. After the Empire took control, Mon Mothma continued to represent her planet, using her position inside the senate to secretly oppose the Empire. Along with Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and several others, Mon Mothma pushes to unite the galaxy's scattered resistance fighters into the Rebel Alliance — which is where her story is during the time of Andor.

Mon Mothma was first played by Caroline Blackiston as a rebel military leader in Star Wars Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, but Genevieve O'Reilly played the part in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the film, Mon Mothma personally assigns Cassian the mission to find Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), so it seems likely that she and Cassian will meet within the series.

On the other hand, all information we have on Luthen Rael is from Andor. It's unclear exactly how long Luthen has been involved with the Rebellion, the show seems to indicate that it has been a while. Before the events of the series, Luthen has a covert working relationship with Cassian's friend, Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona), as a buyer, but he has also watched Cassian before actually meeting him.

Luthen is introduced in Episode 3, "Reckoning." From his limited screen time, it is clear that Luthen is no stranger to combat or covert operations. In fact, he seems to be an expert in both, plus he has extensive knowledge of Cassian. All of these things work together to make him an enigmatic Rebel recruiter, but the mystery continues as Episode 4 reveals his cover on Coruscant. This illustrates how good Luthen is at espionage, something the Rebels sorely need. It's a skill Cassian could potentially learn from Luthen.

As Andor continues, more of Luthen's history is sure to be explained. Hopefully, it will also reveal why Luthen has not been in other Star Wars content. It is strange for an important member of the Rebellion to be unfamiliar, but maybe it has to do with his position as a spy. More than likely, the show will continue to flesh out Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael's partnership as the Rebels come into focus.

