Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor’s been showing us a different perspective on the Rebellion. Rather than stories of Jedi and massive space battles, Andor puts us into a much more precarious position, following the sparks of a growing rebellion struggling to organize. Here rather than battles between space wizards we watch a story of calculated espionage as characters like Cassian (Diego Luna) hide their true identities to covertly aid the rebellion. One of these characters (and one of the few familiar faces in the series so far) is Senator Mon Mothma. Mon Mothma, originally portrayed by Caroline Blakiston and now played by Genevieve O’Reilly, is a character who’s existed within Star Wars canon for decades, but her role as a tertiary character meant we never learnt much about her. We know she’s a Senator working with the Rebellion and one of the most important political figures in the movement but outside of that there’s little to go on. Andor making her part of the principal cast has created an opportunity to learn more about Mon Mothma as a person rather than as a figurehead.

There’s an absence of queer characters in Star Wars that’s getting more noticeable with time. Reintroducing Mon Mothma opened up an opportunity to learn more about her character and making her queer is another way in which she could be given depth that was previously lacking. In Episodes 4 and 5 of Andor we’ve come to already know quite a bit more about Mon Mothma than we had before. She’s in a very vulnerable position as a Senator, but she’s still working to divert funds for Rebel activity. She’s in an unhappy marriage with a rich man who appears to be more of a socialite than anything else. They have a teenage daughter who seems to resent her even in her attempts to connect. Mon Mothma, like Cassian, is in an incredibly vulnerable position. There’s no one close to her right now that she can fully trust, her most trustworthy relations are with other rebels, but even that is tenuous due to the nature of their work. Though we know these new things about her, it’s far from a full biography and there are a lot more gaps waiting to be filled in.

Andor has not, so far, made any moves to portray Mon Mothma as queer, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be. Being a woman with a husband doesn’t preclude Mon Mothma from being queer and in fact, could even set the stage for a nuanced queer narrative in this already incredibly nuanced series. The show is already delving into how imperialism forces conformity upon its citizens and Mon Mothma could be no different. Through a storyline that reveals Mon Mothma to be queer we could see how even people with power in this world are still forced into conformity. She must keep her attractions in line and hidden just as she must hide her work with the rebels; her outward facing self is a facade so to assume her husband is another part of that would not be a terrible stretch.

The idea of a connection between identity and cause for rebellion is already sowed elsewhere in Andor. Rebels are portrayed as outsiders, perhaps even more than usual. Cassian is a child of Kenari roped into the world of the Empire against his will and forced to hide his true heritage for protection. His identity, his otherness, makes him a perceived danger to the status quo, so he must hide his true self. On another hand, the Aldhani were a diverse people forced into Empire towns and assimilated into Empire culture. Their identities, culture, and homes were trampled underfoot and denied. It’s noteworthy that Andor clearly shows a distinction between the Rebels which are filled with people of color, women in power, and even queer people like Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta (Varada Sethu) and the Imperial forces are noticeably less diverse in comparison. The Rebellion is where these people can reclaim their identities and celebrate them rather than be forced into compliance and conformity. Cassian is valued for being Kenari, Vel and Cinta can “share a blanket” without worry, and maybe even Mon Mothma can embrace a part of her that she's kept hidden.

How Can Mon Mothma Be Queer?

So how could a queer Mon Mothma storyline work? Quite simply within the current framework. She was forced into her current marriage for political reasons and accepted it because first and foremost her goal was to be a politician that could actually create change and for that she needs power, power she can get from having a powerful alliance in marriage. Her maintaining the marriage is clearly not a labor of love and more of a necessary camouflage she must adapt to maintain her position. But we could see how this marriage and her assumed heterosexuality is another part of the act she must perform in service to her ultimate goal. Through her connection with the rebels, we see her as more authentic and in doing that we could see how, like for other rebels, Mon Mothma’s involvement in the rebellion allows her to embrace who she is rather than hide it.

“But why make her queer?” some may ask, but the better question is, “Why not?” Mon Mothma’s been around for decades with minimal characterization that wasn’t relegated to the Extended Universe. She’s sported an androgynous haircut since the ‘80s and been one of the few women featured that hasn’t had a prominent romantic interest. Simply put, she has the right vibes. Within the context of the story we’re presented in Andor, making Mon Mothma queer would add to the layers of commentary on identity and further this sense that she’s truly living a false life for the purpose of aiding the rebellion. It would show the lengths of her sacrifice differently, illustrating quite plainly how much she’s had to hide or give up in order to fight the good fight. Andor has already gone to show us the perseverance of oppressed peoples and their will to band together in times of strife, a queer Mon Mothma could give us another level of investment in her character and a greater understanding of why she cares so much for the Rebel cause while she doesn’t seem to be directly connected. Making Mon Mothma queer would not only be a step forward for Star Wars in terms of notable acts of inclusion but more importantly because it would add an interesting, complex new dimension to a character we desperately want to know more about.