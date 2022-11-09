Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Ever since Cassian (Diego Luna) arrived at Narkina 5 in Episode 8 on a couple of bogus, trumped-up charges, he's been calculating a way to escape. That time is finally afoot in Andor, Episode 10 entitled, "No Way Out". We rejoin the show as Cassian and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) are engaged in a weighty conversation. Cassian is making a compelling case to the Level 5 floor leader that the time to act is upon them. He explains to Kino that the outnumbered Imperial forces are currently at their weakest, and they must move the next day. It takes some convincing to get the institutionalized Kino to understand the urgency as Cassian states, "I'd rather die trying to take them down than die giving them what they want." He is very persuasive as the scene marks just how much of a passionate leader Cassian can be when he wants to. From that point on, Cassian adopts a mindset and really starts to embody the boldness that will emerge in the rebellion that continues to take shape.

First things first, however. How exactly do they plan on getting off Narkina 5? After Kino reveals the somber truth of their pre-determined fate and that they are never going to be released to the men under his watch on Level 5, they are easily unified as they now know the truth. Kino shares Cassian's plan to launch a surprise attack on the Imperial guards when they bring in, "the new man" to the workroom floor. As a united front, Cassian is right, there is no way the guards can sustain a coordinated plan that is unleashed spontaneously. Before the transport of the new man to the floor, Cassian again takes the initiative by leaving the floor and returning to his cell. It's there that he feverishly files away at the water line in the wall in an attempt to breach it. The water break will be essential to their escape as the best weapon the Imperial guards have is the "frying" technique of electrifying the tunqstoid steel floors.

As the water from pipe break seeps onto the workroom floor, Cassian gives Kino a knowing nod, and the escape is on. As the two guards enter the room on the elevated walkway, two inmates engage in a fake argument to draw their attention while Cassian levels the elevated bridge and the rest of the inmates start peppering the outnumbered guards with heavy pieces of machinery from their stations. When the water fully submerges the floor, Cassian and Kino alert the men to get off the tunqstoid steel floor and onto the workroom tables. A guard tries to "fry" the men, only to find that the system shorts out. It's at that point that the inmates realize an escape is possible with Kino delivering an impassioned cry of, "Attack!"

Cassian and Kino Lead the Inmates in Their Escape

Image via Disney+

With wrenches and other tools in hand, a few inmates perish, but the inmates quickly overwhelm the guards and steal the weapons from the armory. In a full sprint, Cassian leads the way alongside Kino as they make their way to the command center on Level 8. At gunpoint, Cassian barks out demands as he and Kino take over the communications and shut down the power to the entire Narkina 5 complex, and deactivate all the floors. Cassian implores Kino to deliver the grim news to the rest of the men on Narkina 5 that they were never going to be released and, in fact, were going to die there if they didn't join in. His speech is powerful as he repeats the mantra of Cassian from the beginning of the episode. The rallying cry, "One Way Out!" begins to echo through the halls of the prison and the guards are helpless as they watch Cassian lead the group to the open loading bay doors where they leap into the waters below. Unfortunately, Kino picks this moment to inform Cassian he can't swim and must stay behind. A cruel twist of fate.

It took almost a full season of being compromised and nearly broken by the Empire for Cassian to emerge as an emboldened leader, take control of his own destiny and escape from Narkina 5. The potential has always been there, but to see him tap into it is an inspiring turn and great news for the rebellion. As we see the final shot of Episode 10 capturing Cassian and another inmate fleeing across the sandy beaches as night falls, it's time for Cassian Andor to rejoin the world and, more importantly, rejoin his fellow rebels as a changed man. He has now tasted what it is to be a leader, and it will be interesting to see a hardened, inspired Cassian moving forward.