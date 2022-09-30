Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story when he kills a contact after retrieving a critical piece of information. He’s introduced in Andor in the middle of a seedy brothel; shortly thereafter, he’s forced to kill two Pre-Mor officers. The Star Wars franchise has its fair share of anti-heroes, but the edges haven’t been sanded off of Cassian yet. In Andor, we see how a rogue outlaw finds his inner courage and becomes the type of hero who’d be willing to lay down his life for a larger cause.

Andor is definitely the darkest Star Wars project we’ve seen from Disney+, and it’s not just because Cassian is a more ruthless protagonist. There is a sense of hopelessness for the civilians of the galaxy who live under the iron fist of the Galactic Empire. “Hope” is what the Star Wars franchise always comes back to, but Cassian has no reason to believe in something better. He’s serving his self-interests because he knows that no one can be trusted.

It’s fundamental to the text of Andor that Cassian starts off as a bit of an outsider. His life has been dominated by tragedy; he was ripped from his homeworld of Kenari, and forced to adapt to a new life with Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem (Gary Beadle). His attitude is realistic considering the circumstances, as Cassian doesn’t know what moment could be his last. Seeing him learn to put his faith in others shows how a hero's spirit is sparked.

Andor Shakes Up the Star Wars Formula

Star Wars is inspired by classic space opera series, so it was always conceived to be a “good versus evil” story. While there’s certainly many characters that blur that lines, the heroes at the center of the franchise right now are all familial figures who find a community that supports them. Ahsoka Tano (Roasiro Dawson) has become a mentor to a new generation of Jedi, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has essentially adopted Grogu, the clones in the “Bad Batch” have a tight friendship, and even Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) has set his villainous streak aside. Seeing a hero who doesn't have that kind of support system is a refreshing change of pace.

Cassian doesn’t have a family; his surname “Andor” is one he adopts in order to mask his Kenari heritage. His story is one of survival, and those that Cassian counts among his allies are people that help him make end’s meet. Maarva is less of a maternal figure, and more of a guardian who he must repay for her act of kindness. Although he’s attracted to Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), they work together on a black market smuggling motivation. Friendship has a cost in the world of Andor.

However, we see what the consequences are of putting your faith in the wrong person. Bix lets Cassian’s Kenari heritage slip to her boyfriend, Timm Karlo (James McArdle), who turns him in to the Pre-Mor authorities out of jealousy. It’s even a message to his adopted mother that ends up revealing his location to the pursuing Pre-Mor officers in “Reckoning.” Cassian’s allies are dwindling, and he approaches Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) with a healthy skepticism.

The Empire Is in Decline and That Sets the Stage

Andor takes place in the year “5 B.B.Y.” in the Star Wars calendar, which means five years before the Battle of Yavin (in essence, five years before A New Hope). At this point in the galactic timeline, the Galactic Empire has spread across the galaxy and exerted their influence on every facet of life. Preox-Morlana serves the Empire in the trade section of the galaxy where Ferrix is located. The resources of the system are all poured into the Preox-Morlana capital planet of Morlana One.

Gilroy’s work tends to have a parallel to modern themes, and it's clear that Ferrix is in a state of economic depression. Cassian is forced to make black market deals in order to survive, and the people on the streets are desperate and starving. Resources are scarce, but those who speak up against their oppressors are met with fierce opposition.

We see the brutality of the Empire in Andor’s fourth episode, “Aldhani.” Cassian discusses the futility of his campaigns on the planet in Mimban, where he enlisted as a teenager to fight. Although he was only a cook, Cassian saw his share of brutality, and learned that the only way to survive was to run. He can be forgiven for thinking that believing in causes is what gets you killed.

We also see the way that the Empire is swiftly sweeping aside any signs of disruption. After the events on Ferrix, the Empire steps in to take control of Preox-Morlana and put the system under tight control. Those witnessing the Imperial plans unfolding are helpless to do anything; the senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) has to meet Luthen in disguise because she’s concerned that any of her trusted allies could be a spy.

Becoming a Rebel Requires Difficult Decisions

Image via Disney+

What makes Andor, so compelling is that we’re getting to see a character rewrite their destiny. Cassian isn’t destined to become a hero because of a prophecy, but his impact on the galaxy is invaluable. Cassian begins to put his faith in others for the first time. Even though he admits in Rogue One that he has done “terrible things for the Rebellion,” he realizes that a cause that is just requires some difficult decisions.

Cassian, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and the other heroes of Rogue One are simply average people who make a difference. They lay down their lives because they have faith in a better future, even if they won’t live to see it. Andor is showing how Cassian earns this confidence, and how the choices that he makes affect others. It makes the end of Rogue One more emotional in retrospect. Star Wars is a story of redemption; those that choose to do nothing are culpable.