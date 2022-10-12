Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon.In the modern media landscape, streaming services live and die based on the properties at their disposal. This fall, we’re seeing three of the most powerful streaming platforms competing against each other with HBO’s House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Disney+’s Andor. All three shows are prequels with a very clear ending to their narrative arcs.

All three shows are also tasked with telling important origin stories within their respective franchises. House of the Dragon shows a critical point in the history of the Targaryen family, The Rings of Power follows Sauron’s first rise to power, and Andor looks at the origins of the Rebel Alliance. While all three shows have had their impressive moments, both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon feel like they are emulating what came before.

Andor hasn’t had that problem because it genuinely feels like something different within the Star Wars universe. House of the Dragon’s political intrigue can’t compare to the most exciting storylines in Game of Thrones, and The Rings of Power will never feel quite as epic in scope as Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Andor isn’t trying to compete with the Star Wars films. It’s divorced from the Skywalker saga, and its small-scale approach is refreshing in an era of “blockbuster television.” While all three shows are looking into the past, Andor is the only one that sets a template for the future.

'Andor' Doesn't Require Heavy Background Knowledge

Both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon require a good deal of background knowledge that can be off-putting for fans that aren’t as well-versed in the franchises’ history. The Rings of Power takes place generations before The Lord of the Rings, but there’s still a complex history to the dark lord Morgoth and his connection to Sauron, the Elves’ relationship with the Valar, and the social tensions between different races. Similarly, House of the Dragon refers to events like Aegon’s Conquest that occurred long before the first episode.

Both shows are also burdened with the importance of what’s coming later. You know going in that Elrond and Galadriel will survive because they appear in The Lord of the Rings, and that Isildur will choose to not destroy the One Ring. It makes it hard to invest in their character arcs when they have such definitive conclusions. House of the Dragon has made several references to the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy, which obviously won’t be wrapped up until the emergence of the White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

Andor simply takes place within a galaxy where the Galactic Empire is in charge; even if you haven’t seen the films, a dystopian universe where rebellion is on the rise is relatively self-explanatory. While we know that Cassian will eventually meet his fate in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show’s exciting new characters have destinies that aren’t predetermined by a book. It’s an exciting new journey for long-time Star Wars fans and a great entry point for beginners.

'Andor' Has a Singular Focus

Both House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power have massive, sprawling casts. It can be hard to pick up on everyone’s name when there are several people called Aegon and complex Elven names for different characters. Given how large the ensembles are, it’s very hard to spread the wealth. If you’re enjoying the relationship between Durin III and Elrond in The Rings of Power, you may only get to see them every other episode. Did you like Harwin Strong? He was simultaneously introduced and killed off after a single episode of House of the Dragon.

While Andor has an impressive ensemble, the supporting characters are introduced through their relationships with Cassian. We only know what Cassian knows about Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn’s antagonist is given a specific reason for wanting to track down the rebels. When characters like Mon Mothma are introduced, there’s a very clear line that draws them to Cassian’s activities.

Andor is also specific to Cassian’s worldview. He has an immigrant story that is much more relatable than immortal Elves or wealthy royal families. Both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon are aiming to answer lingering questions that fans had about the universe, but Andor doesn’t feel like it was made to fill out a wiki entry. It asks a very simple question: how does a rebellion begin?

'Andor' Is a Stylistic Departure

Both House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power have struggled to live up to the precedent that their predecessors left behind. While the battle for the Southlands in the sixth episode of The Rings of Power was riveting, it can’t compare with the battle of Helm's Deep in The Two Towers or the battle within Mordor in Return of the King. Yes, Criston Cole’s outburst of violence at Rhaenyra Targaryen’s wedding in House of the Dragon was surprising, but was it more shocking than the Red Wedding or the Purple Wedding in Game of Thrones?

Andor isn’t going to outdo any of the space battles in the original Star Wars trilogy, but it isn’t trying to. It’s likely that we’ll never see a lightsaber in the series. A political thriller within the Star Wars universe is something we haven’t seen before, and Andor has the benefit of coming from veteran espionage storyteller Tony Gilroy. Gilroy isn’t necessarily the biggest Star Wars fan, but he knows how to tell an engaging story of spy networks and social upheaval.

Andor is the only one of these prequels that isn’t about the franchise itself. It’s grounded in the preexisting universe, but it also has an identity of its own. It’s not enough to simply show a dragon, a ring, or a stormtrooper anymore. These shows have to have a story of their own worth telling. You don’t have to be a Star Wars fan to be an Andor fan.

