Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Last week's episode of Andor didn't see a lot of action. The fifth of the first season, "The Axe Forgets," had many plot lines taking place on different planets across the galaxy, and everything happened slowly, almost as if waiting for something. In a way, the waiting game was real, as the stage was being set for the sixth episode in which main character Cassian (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha's (Faye Marsay) group of Rebels are likely to carry out their attack against the Imperial garrison in Aldhani. While there have been complaints about the series being too slow, it does make sense for the overall narrative for the fifth episode to be like this.

By now, the series' storytelling pattern is clear: every block of three episodes comprises one complete story arc, with a beginning, middle, and ending. That's likely one of the reasons Disney opted to have the show's debut with three episodes, a whole arc being delivered from start to finish. This is a great way of hooking the audience in the current entertainment landscape and has been paying off — not just because the episodes themselves are great so far, but also because viewers are starting to catch on to this new model.

Keeping Track of the Story

The plot of Andor is perhaps the densest of any Star Wars show so far. It shows how the small and fractured rebellion grew to be the Rebel Alliance we all know from the movies, and you there are no easy and simple ways to depict this. Even the animated series Star Wars Rebels had to dip its toe into darker waters in order to present its point of view of these events, so we would imagine a prequel for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would have to go even deeper.

In a movie, the changes take place at a different pace, as the duration of the picture is the time the story has in order to be told, whereas in a series there is more time for things to unroll without losing sight of the action. In Rogue One, for example, the crew rapidly goes from one planet to the other. In Andor, the three-episode arc structure has given us time to adapt to each new setting and understand its specific elements and how they will come into play.

In that sense, it never takes too long for a plot point to pay off, and the action is kept always close at hand enough so that the viewers don't lose interest. It also gives the writers more liberty to design those arcs and use them to set future plot points as well, without the risk of anything being rushed or forgotten over the episodes.

Keeping Up with the Characters

The purpose of Andor is to use Cassian to show us how an ordinary person can become something more when fighting for the right thing. We meet him as an average drifter in Ferrix, but we know he will die a hero for the Rebellion in Scarif. This transition doesn't happen overnight, and we know the series' first season takes place in 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, seen in A New Hope).

A lot can happen in one year, especially in a war: hard lessons to be learned, people who come in and out of Cassian's life, and so on. War is a messy business, so one's surroundings can change in an instant like it did when Cassian left Ferrix on the run and joined Vel's group in Aldhani. Once their mission is finished (whatever the outcome), some other task will follow suit, and so on. Currently, he is running from the Empire and operating as a mercenary on Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgard) payroll, but he is already learning from his peers in Aldhani, and that will lead to this arc's climax in the next episode. Thus, the three-episode arc then helps us keep track of who Cassian is at the moment.

Also, just as important as Cassian are the other characters on the show. His transformation is only possible because he interacts with three-dimensional people who all have something to fight for, and we know they will fight. These exchanges are what make our main character grow beyond what he knows, just as much as the things he does and the situations he faces. In Ferrix, these people were Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona) and Brasso (Joplin Sibtain). In Aldhani, they are Vel's group. Who knows who he will meet next?

There are other plotlines to keep track of, too. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), for example, is also on a transformation journey, from Senator, wife, and mother to a leader of the Rebel Alliance. Her first appearance showed us someone very different from the iron-willed leader we know, but she's already starting to fight back against an oppressive domestic life, leading to an inevitable break in a future episode. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) are shaping into the series' main antagonists as we learn more about them in their individual journeys.

It's Easier to Produce

Andor was carefully planned as a complete series, not an ongoing show that starts and may find its end whenever — and that's not really a possibility when it's already been established that the main character will die shortly. Also, Star Wars is never an easy thing to work on. There are certain bars that must be kept high, which also affects the production timeline and schedule. As the series doesn't use Industrial Light and Magic's Volume stagecraft technology, filming on location was yet another schedule. So how do all these different factors work out?

The answer came via math. The scale of the show was huge, so things had to be done in the simplest possible way. Since Andor is already confirmed to have two seasons with twelve episodes each, the answer was to get directors to commit to three episodes apiece, as showrunner Tony Gilroy told Empire Magazine. "Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks of three episodes each," says Gilroy about the first season.

This worked out so well that it went on to become the model for the second season, too. "We looked and said, ‘Wow, it’d be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We’ll move a year closer with each block,'" Gilroy said. And, who knows, perhaps this may help other filmmakers who are transitioning into streaming and television to better structure their own productions, too.

It's Good for Business

The three-episode arc was also helpful when Andor made its debut on Disney+. Many streaming platforms have adopted the model of releasing a show with more than one episode, but not many (or none) can boast of having aired a whole arc to engage viewers from the very beginning.

Also, there's a big debate about what is the best way to release a series for streaming. Netflix, for example, releases their shows with a whole season at once, which favors binge-watching and generates a lot of buzz in the following week. Other streaming services, Disney+ itself included, release new episodes on a weekly basis, making it difficult for binge-watchers but forcing people to regularly come back to their platforms.

Andor is walking the fine line between those two approaches. Its three-episode arcs can be binged by themselves, making for a prolonged viewing experience and not making anyone miss most of the buzz by waiting the whole season. For weekly viewers, the show remains the same, but now, bingers are also going to keep coming back for more.

