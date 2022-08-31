With the release of the newest Star Wars series approaching for Disney+, a brand-new poster for Andor has been revealed which showcases the entire cast of characters both old and new to the franchise. The poster presents itself in a nice collage of the characters from the show as they are set against a smoking backdrop featuring Imperial Star Destroyers and Tie Fighters.

The most prominent character featured on the poster is the titular character Cassian Andor himself, played by Diego Luna, who was first introduced to the galaxy far, far away in Rogue One. The poster also features the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, who was also featured in Rogue One and previously appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Genevieve O’Reilly also returns to the role of Mon Mothma for the series and is displayed prominently below Andor. O’Reilly initially landed the role of the character in 2005 with the release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. However, her scenes would sadly end up being cut from the film before she returned for Rogue One.

Alongside the return of familiar fan-favorite characters, the poster features several new characters as well. Adria Arjona (Morbius), set to play Bix Caleen, is also featured in the poster alongside Stellan Skarsgård (Dune) as Luthen Rael, who appears to be pointing a blaster while wearing a hooded cloak, and Kyle Soller (The Titan) as an Imperial officer. Other actors appearing in the poster include Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven) as another Imperial Officer, Elizabeth Dulau (The Outlaws), Varadu Sethu (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones).

Image via Disney+

Andor comes in a recent wave of Star Wars shows and follows the release of this year's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which debuted on Disney+ earlier this spring. Starting on August 26, fans were given an exclusive new look at the series with the IMAX re-release of Rogue One, which takes place five years after Andor. With a new Star Wars show taking place during the peak of the Galactic Empire, while also centering on a fan-favorite character, the series is shaping up to be an exciting show to look out for when it debuts on Disney+ this September. Following the release of Andor, fans will be able to see the highly anticipated return of The Mandalorian, with its third season premiering in February 2023.

Andor is set to be released on Disney+ on September 21. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming series, as well as the new poster below: