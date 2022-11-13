Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Andor has slowly but surely started to push Diego Luna's titular character toward his eventual future with the Rebel Alliance, and the last three episodes have only cemented it. A large part of that is due to the fact that he's spent days on the prison planet of Narkina 5, arrested due to trumped-up charges - and not the ones related to the robbery he committed on Aldhani. Throughout Episodes 8, 9, and 10, Cassian has gone through a number of changes, all leading up to his eventual prison break.

It's ironic because Cassian could have cared less about the Rebellion's activities at the beginning of the series. He was more than content to steal pieces of Imperial tech and sell them for cash, as it was an easy way for him and his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) to get by. That is, until Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) enters his orbit. Rael attempts to convince Cassian to join him on a mission, and the two end up fleeing after corporate police chase them down. Even when he joins up with the Rebels on Aldhani, Cassian is solely in it for the money and less for the cause.

That doesn't change once he gets back to Ferrix. But what has changed is the situation - after the Aldhani heist and his escape with Rael, the Empire has begun to tighten its grip on Ferrix. And locked tightly in that grip is Maarva and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona). It's the first time that Cassian learns that his actions, no matter what their intent, have far-reaching consequences. And the Aldhani heist indirectly affects him as well as the other prisoners on Narkina 5. Though the prisoners believe that they all will be able to go free if they work hard enough, Cassian learns that the prisoners are actually put back into jail shortly after their "release". This revelation, along with the fact that the prison guards killed an entire floor of prisoners to keep the secret from getting out, is what galvanizes Cassian to escape.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor's EP Sanne Wohlenberg and Writer Beau Willimon on Bringing Tony Gilroy's Vision to Life

Cassian's Prison Time Was a Turning Point For His Character

It also marks a change in his demeanor. When he first gets to the prison, he more or less keeps to himself while also plotting an escape. But thirty days later, Cassian has more or less gotten used to the banal routine of imprisonment. He goes to bed. He wakes up. He and the other prisoners continue to build mysterious machines for the Empire. It isn't until he learns about the prisoners' eventual fates that he shakes out of his stupor - and even then he has to convince prison foreman Kino (Andy Serkis) to escape with him. But a new passion burns within him: a passion to escape the Empire and their evil and regain his freedom. “I’d rather die trying to take them down than die giving them what they want," Cassian says in Episode 10's most moving line. It's a sentiment that Kino echoes when he encourages the other prisoners to flee, and it's the same kind of attitude that drives the man we meet in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Perhaps the most important part of the prison arc is how Cassian takes his salvation into his own hands. The difference between Andor and other Star Wars shows is that it doesn't just show the darkness the Empire is truly capable of, but also how ordinary people have to step up and take matters into their own hands. There's no Jedi to swoop in and save the day, and the Rebellion has yet to become the unified force that it is in the original Star Wars trilogy. Cassian steps up to the plate by sabotaging the electrical systems in the prison and leading a charge to overthrow the guards. Though the guards have blasters, the prisoners have sheer numbers and a burning desire to escape. In the end, the Empire gave Cassian the inspiration to fight back against them — and ultimately, his future actions will lead to the beginning of its end.