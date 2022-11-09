Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Closing out the incredible three-episode arc that revealed the dehumanizing horrors of prison, the thrilling tenth episode of Andor saw the characters come together to successfully launch a daring escape. It was not only one of the best yet in a show that continues to be the best of Star Wars, but it also gave us one of the most devastating moments of tragedy in a story that hasn’t ever shied away from loss. While it made for an emotionally engaging and cathartic conclusion to a grim storyline, there was one character whose end was devastating.

After going through a transformation where he realized he and his fellow prisoners must come together to escape, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) proved to be instrumental in rallying everyone to make it to the end. It took some convincing from Cassian (Diego Luna) for him to take part, but he fully committed to the cause once he was in. After seeing the tragic loss of Ulaf in the prior episode with his own eyes, Kino understood that to stay there any longer would mean that they all die. When he and Cassian return back to the quarters, he initially stands alone while others discuss the discovery that no one is ever getting out. After having this private moment where he seems close to breaking, he steels himself and informs everyone that the rumors are true. Then, the next morning, he gives a rallying speech that further cuts through all the noise: “We are done with counting shifts. There is only then and now. There is only one way out.” What follows is all that the men have been preparing for coming together. They incur heavy losses, but they succeed at making it all the way out. Integral to this is Kino who gives one more speech about liberation he alone knows he will not get to experience himself.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor' Episode 10 Review: Cassian Stages the Prison Break of the Century

After he closes out this speech, everyone runs out to the entry points that they had come in through overlooking the vast expanse of the water beneath. When he finally could see sunlight and freedom on the horizon, Kino turned to Cassian with sadness already in his eyes. It was the look we had seen when he was alone earlier, but only now did we fully understand what underpinned it. Though he helped fight to bring them all the way to the end, surviving many close calls in which he could have easily been killed, Kino tells Cassian that he is unable to swim. The sad smile that crosses his face as he does is one of resignation that has settled in. There is a bittersweet joy to it as he sees all of his fellow prisoners getting a chance at a life that he will now never get. After all the insurmountable obstacles they were able to fight their way through with Kino often leading the way, he was foiled by something so small and insignificant that it just makes it all the more brutal. For the first time since we had known his character, he came right to the edge of freedom that was still foreclosed from him.

Kino Loy's Final Moment Is One of the Most Tragic Moments of the Season

It was a tragic revelation of a scene that passed rather quickly as Cassian at first couldn't understand what he was saying over the chaos of those around them. When he did, it was too late for him to do anything as he was pushed into the water before he could even say goodbye. The duo had made it all the way to the top of the mountain together only for one to fall right before completing the journey. Much like the prior deaths in the show, there was a painful poetry to how this all was made clear. Looking back on the determined final speech Kino gives where he repeats the phrase “one way out” as all those heed his call and rise up, one realizes that it also was an acknowledgment of how he will still be confined here.

Just as it gave the men the strength they needed to undertake one final push, we could see etched in the resolute and unwavering face of Serkis that this was the last his character had to give. For all the ways the show has been written with such veracity, it was also through his emotionally raw performance that the full weight of this journey was brought home. Kino had been broken down and clung to the belief that toeing the line was the only way to survive. When this was exposed for the lie that it was, his internal strife hardened into an external strength. He was able to fight to free others and find a small glimpse of freedom in seeing them finally escape from the Hell that he alone now remains forever trapped at.

Image via Disney+

For all the ways this sharp series has been about the ongoing subterfuge and political machinations that underpin a rebellion, the humanity woven delicately throughout it all has made it more resonant than anything we’ve ever seen from Star Wars. Week after week, it has put a face on loss and tragedy that is as grounded as it is genuine. The texture to the world and those doing everything they can to survive is all-consuming in a way that remains flooring with each successive episode.

All the characters feel like real people and come alive in the details. Details like the desperation still felt in a booming voice, the willingness to stand up for those alongside you, or the fact that, after all this, not being able to swim may mean you must stay behind. Kino managed to escape from the prison of his mind in a way that can never be taken from him, but this just made it all the more painful precisely because of how he gave everything only to be stopped right before he could be fully free. However, as we see Cassian run off into the dark unknown in the episode’s fantastic final shot, the impact of one man who could not follow him will still inform every single step he takes from here forward.

Andor releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.