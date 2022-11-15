Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-10.Andor is a series created with intentionality. By its very nature as a character-centric prequel, it's no surprise the show's first ten episodes featured several thematic references to its predecessor film, Rogue One. All were subtle and the more poignant for it, and integral guideposts for unraveling the mosaic that is Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) backstory within the context of an authentic and coherent narrative structure. Take the premiere's inciting incident with the Morlana One officers, where a Cassian with different motivations makes similar decisions in a comparative circumstance to his Rogue One introduction. Or, a moment as sly yet weighty as the approach of an Imperial security droid in episode seven. These callbacks coalesced into the most satisfying example to date in episode ten, "One Way Out," where an imprisoned Cassian helps his fellow inmates escape the Narkina 5 prison complex. In both fictional story beats and tonal resonance (with some matching imagery to boot), what may prove a pivotal moment in Cassian's growth from insular thief to rebel spy also foreshadows the beating heart of Rogue One aka, the battle of Scarif.

In both cases, resistance starts small. "One Way Out" wastes no time igniting the fuse left dangling by the prior episode's cliffhanger, as Cassian and floor manager Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) discover that their promised freedom following time served is a lie. Narkina 5 killed hundreds of workers to prevent this knowledge from circulating among the other five thousand men, and Cassian argues with a hesitant Kino that such actions are indicative of fear. "We'll never have a better chance," Cassian urges, referencing this rare opportunity to overpower their panicked Imperial captors and escape.

Cassian and Kino's Conversation Is Parallel to His Conversation with Jyn Erso

Paralleling Cassian and Kino's heated exchange is the beginning of Rogue One's final act, where Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) implores the Rebel Alliance to steal the Death Star schematics from a data vault on the planet Scarif. The Rebels couldn't dream of a better opportunity to take the Empire out at the knees than by exploiting their prize weapon's secret failsafe. "What chance do we have?" Jyn echoes in response to the same question. "The question is what choice." Where Jyn sees hope, however, the Alliance sees a risk too great for their limited forces. It's pilot Cassian Andor who trusts Jyn's maturation of character enough to stake his life and the lives of a small group of rebels upon it by helping her commandeer a ship to Scarif.

Unlike the Alliance, following a brief crisis of faith, Kino realizes Cassian's in the right and gathers his section into an organized resistance force. Each man is fully aware they're more likely to die in this coup attempt than survive, but their resolve is as unwavering as the Empire styles itself insurmountable. Rogue One holds no illusions about their chances, either, walking into the lion's den with nothing more on their side than surprise and the Force. Two groups separated by years and spatial distance conclude that death during an act of rebellion is preferable to a life made complacent under tyranny.

From here, tensions rise in both storylines. Floor five executes their plan and Rogue One touches down within enemy territory. The prisoners work with the efficient sync Kino once highly prized: exchanging glances, timing their diversions to help Cassian slip away unnoticed and disable the security system. Likewise, Rogue One splits into parties with separate yet interlocking missions to infiltrate the base, deactivate the shield generator, etc. As Kino's section successfully seizes control of the complex floor-by-floor, more workers join the revolt, and with an impetus ready and waiting, Yavin 4 sends reinforcements to Scarif. Cassian and Jyn were once dismissed by others, but their passion and determination added kindling to the low-burning embers of rebellion. Once hope was within reach, that was all the movement needed to grow.

The Emotional Prison Escape Emulates Rogue One's Mission on Scarif

Episode 10's emotional finale even hinges upon Cassian and Kino racing up flights of stairs to Narkina 5's command center in order to relay a message of hopeful, haggard revolution. The symbolism echoes Jyn and Cassian's arduous climb to the top of the transmission tower, so they can beam the Death Star plans out to the orbiting Rebel fleet. If that wasn't enough, Andor also demonstrably proves that Cassian is a lightning rod for greatness. He insists Kino tell the entire facility what's happening because Kino's voice alone can inspire his fellow prisoners to hope and action – just as Jyn must rally the rebel soldiers staring down a thousand Imperial blaster muzzles with words like "one fighter with a sharp stick and nothing left to lose can take the day." Cassian's gesture of stepping aside (but not surrendering his free will) is prescient of one of his best qualities as a leader. His passion ignites that same flame in others, and the influence shows. In her speech to the Alliance council, Jyn engraves Cassian's words onto her heart by reminding everyone that "rebellions are built on hope." During Kino's speech to Narkina 5, the once-subservient manager repeats Cassian's words to the masses: "I'd rather die trying to take them down than die giving them what they want."

Audiences knew Cassian's fate since Rogue One premiered in December 2016, so the obvious intrigue of Andor has always been the nebulous "before" period. By matching story beats between film and television with meticulous detail, series creator Tony Gilroy has designed a consistent section of the Star Wars universe for Cassian to inhabit while exploring his character threads. Many prisoners do die by the final minutes of "One Way Out," including Kino, perhaps. No members of Rogue One survive Scarif's beaches. But the greater good of reclaiming personal autonomy from the Empire or spreading hope to the helpless is worth the cost. In Cassian's mind, even trying to defiantly strike at the heart of tyranny is enough – "Don't die until you put up a fight." When Episode 10 concludes with Cassian and future rebel sergeant Melshi (Duncan Pow) racing across a beach under a darkened shy, one recalls the grace note of an older Cassian sinking weary and wounded into the sand of another beach under the blinding burn of an encroaching Death Star blast. Another successful mission, and his last. But before he died, Cassian Andor gave one hell of a fight.