Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.

"Never more than 12." With this short sentence, Andy Serkis' character in Andor, Kino Loy, made Star Wars fans cheer as the show's latest episode, "Nobody's Listening!", came to an end. Surprisingly enough, there were no Jedi, Sith, nor lightsabers involved, just regular, everyday people — a testament to the powerful storytelling by Tony Gilroy and his team. At that moment, it dawned on the order-barking inmate that he might not make it out of prison after all, especially being less than a year away from freedom. He saw someone who was even closer than he was die for nothing. With those four words from Kino Loy, the Narkina 5 arc in Andor paid for itself big time.

We were introduced to the prison facilities of Narkina 5 in the self-titled previous episode. There, inmates are forced to work extensive shifts building parts for Force-knows-what (but likely the Death Star), in a competitive system that puts them in teams that play against each other around the clock, pursuing top productivity, all supervised by one of their own. Those who win get some flavor in their foods, while those who don't get electrified by the facility's metal floors. Inmates don't even need to wear cuffs, the floor can handle it by itself.

What Is Going on in Narkina 5?

Image via Disney+

Back last week, we were still discovering the ins-and-outs of the prison along with main character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but "Nobody's Listening!" made a few things clear about the environment he's in. First, the episode itself has the best possible title, as nobody's listening to what the inmates talk about, indeed. As the leader of Unit 5-2-D, Kino made every attempt to cut the chatter among the inmates, especially those who could put them in harm's way with the wardens. When Melshi (Duncan Pow) told Cassian not to care about his score, Kino immediately intervened. He refused to answer Cassian's questions about how many guards were stationed in each floor, too, afraid someone might be eavesdropping and extend his sentence.

RELATED: 'Andor': Andy Serkis on How the Prison Set Messed With His Head

To a degree, Kino was in on the in-unit chatter about what was happening in the prison. He even asked Taga (Tom Reed) what it was that the inmates in other units were saying about the vanishing unit in Level 2. Those he was responsible for, though, were completely beyond his control, as it's revealed that the inmates are working among themselves to plot a mutiny. Cassian plots with Birnok (Rasaq Kukoyi), Melshi is well aware of Cassian's intentions in asking Kino about the guards, and Taga is in constant communication with peers from other units.

All of this proves Cassian's point to Kino that, well, nobody's listening. The disembodied radio voice that makes the announcements may seem ever present, especially since it always works in sync with the guards that carry big sticks, but the truth is that it's just a recording. No one's really talking to them and no one's really paying attention to what the inmates talk about because, well, it's the Empire. Let's remember what Cassian tells Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) about how he stole the Steergard Starpath Unit in Episode 3: "They're so proud of themselves, they don't even care. They're so fat and satisfied, they can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house, walk their floors, spit in their food, take their gear." Or plot a mutiny, for that matter. In that sense, the prison in Narkina 5 is not just a forced labor facility, it's also a cauldron that's waiting to blow.

To further stir this boiling cauldron, the news of the massive deaths on Level 2 arrive. We later discover that an inmate from Level 4 was immediately brought back inside to Level 2 upon being released, because, now that the Public Order Resentencing Degree (PORD) is in effect, the Empire doesn't really require a reason to arrest people anymore. And they don't care if the other inmates notice that one of them was just relocated, instead of released, too. They also don't care if the other inmates discover it, they can just eliminate the whole level and bring fresh prisoners to fill the space left empty.

What Does That Mean for the Inmates?

Image via Disney+

Ulaf's (Christopher Fairbank) death was indeed sad and tragic, especially given that he was an elderly inmate and was nearly a month away from being released, but it was also the warning sign some of his peers needed to realize that they are not ever getting out alive, if it's up to the Empire.

The whole episode, Ulaf struggled to perform his tasks and relied on the help of his teammates on Table 5 to meet his productivity quota. Later, in the corridor on the way out, he had an actual stroke and, instead of being properly treated, was euthanized by the doctor — who obviously was another inmate, Rhasiv (Adrian Rawlins) — because a peaceful death was more than most of his colleagues would get, especially now that the news of Level 2 was out. As Rhasiv asks for "a bag and a trolley" (getting a rude reply by the guard), the tragedies of Ulaf's death and the incident on Level 2 dawn on Kino's face, in a superb piece of acting by Andy Serkis.

Image via Disney+

Kino is the perfect lens through which to look at Narkina 5 because he was always on the side of the oppressor, being an inmate himself. He truly believed that serving out his sentence and keeping his head down would make the Empire deliver him back to those he left outside, and was devoted to doing his time quietly, but Ulaf and Level 2 forced him to reexamine his position. He no longer believes that serving out his sentence will do it, but that he must fight for his freedom, and finally reveals how many guards are there in each level ("never more than 12").

Throughout the prison, there are surely many other Kinos, convinced that it's better to keep quiet than do something. Even in our own world there are lots of people like him, afraid of speaking out against injustice and fighting for their rights. And just as he was turned, those who think like him will likely be convinced, too, as that's definitely a better alternative to dying.

Now, it seems that everyone in Unit 5-2-D is fully backing the plans of mutiny. They already know which parts of the floors are electrified and which are not, they know the guards don't care that the inmates talk inside their units and that they can also communicate with other levels. They believe the sheer superiority in power is enough to keep everyone in line. Unfortunately for the Empire, the seeds of rebellion have already been planted among the inmates, and many will take to heart the lesson they learned in Narkina 5. We already know Cassian and Melshi eventually will. Who knows how many others?