With just a few days left to the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Andor, Star Wars fans are curious and excited to know if the new addition to the expanding universe is worth their time. Some critics were granted early screenings of the first four episodes of the show, and they all seem to agree that the force is strong with this show. The series is a prequel to highly popular (and also prequel) movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and the show will span a five-year period in which the title character goes from selfish to a selfless, Empire-defying rebel.

Aside from bringing Luna back to the galaxy far, far away, Andor also marks the return of Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, an important individual who helped put the rebellion together after realizing Palpatine’s evil intentions while she was a Senator in the Empire. The cast also features Forest Whitaker, Anton Valensi, Alex Ferms, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor is created and written by Tony Gilroy, who also penned Rogue One. The series creator has not only teased Season 2 of Andor, but also broke down how the entire story will be told. While Season 1 spans a year of Cassian Andor’s life, Season 2 will fast-track his story, with every block of three episodes chronicling one year in the character’s life.

In previous reports and interviews, the cast and crew of Andor suggested that the show would have a very different feel from other Star Wars series and movies, since it doesn’t center around Jedis or Siths. The title is another example of how Disney+ is trying to make each expanded story distinct, but from the early reviews that are coming in, Andor completely stands on its own – and then some.

Collider’s own Lead News Editor and critic Maggie Lovitt wrote that Andor is “unlike any Star Wars story that we’ve seen before”. She stated the series is “gritty, mature”, and flat-out called series creator Tony Gilroy “a genius.” Lovitt also wrote that Andor showcases the potential of the Star Wars universe, and praised the ensemble cast for their “electric” energy and performances.

Also hailing from Collider, Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and critic Meredith Loftus had a lot of praise for Andor. Weintraub celebrated the fact that there are no lightsabers, no Jedis, and no Tatooine, and stated that it might end up as his favorite Star Wars-related series. Loftus was pleased by the morally ambiguous characters and teased some cameos and easter eggs.

Critics also agreed that Andor excels at telling a mature story with stunning production values. Adam Lance Garcia from Real Radio Room wrote that the series is complex while “honoring everything that’s come before,” while Laura Sirikul from Empire Magazine called it “absolutely beautiful.” Michael Lee from Geeks of Doom pointed out the fact that the series “has resonating themes” that reflect upon today’s world.

Jordan Maison from Cinelinx called Andor a “prestige” drama and praised the series’ worldbuilding, while Rodrigo Perez from The Playlist stressed the urgency feel that mirrors Rogue One, and how it accurately depicts a society living under oppression. Meghan O’Keefe from Decider wrote that focusing on the smaller people made “the Star Wars universe feel bigger than ever”.

Last but not least, critics also highlighted that the show is very aware of how this story can comment on diaspora and that it hits the right notes to make it feel like coming home. Lyra Hale from Remezcla wrote that viewers will want to “watch every second,” and Sabina Graves from Gizmodo praised the “steady tension-filled build” of the series.

Disney+ premieres Andor on September 21 with three episodes. You can watch the trailer below: