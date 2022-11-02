Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-8.Star Wars has an interesting thread running through the franchise—sometimes to win, you need bad guys to turn good. Across properties, we've seen mercenaries like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and bounty hunters such as Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) become unlikely allies in the fight against evil. Even someone like Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who is a prisoner in Andor, tries to work the system as best he can to help his fellow inmates (and himself). But it’s the Imperial officers, the pilots, and stormtroopers, the people with the most to lose, who had a change of heart, who are able to progress the Rebellion’s (or the Resistance’s) cause the most. Rebellions are built on hope, but also on Imperial turncoats.

Starting from the original trilogy, there’s usually at least one character who makes a difficult choice, but one that is for the betterment of the galaxy. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) is introduced as Han’s old frenemy before it’s revealed that he’s working with Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones)—Lando isn’t a villain, but he’s caught in the crossfire of Imperial bureaucracy. To protect Cloud City and Bespin, Lando agrees to help Vader capture Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but when the terms of the arrangement keep changing, and Han’s life is in jeopardy, Lando risks his life to save his friend. Lando goes on to become a General in the Rebellion, taking down the second Death Star in one of the most exhilarating sequences of the franchise, and later on, he is crucial to the Resistance's victory over Exegol.

And Lando is just the beginning. The history of Imperial defectors in the Star Wars films and TV shows has continued to expand as more stories are told. After years of viewers wondering how a formidable battle station like the Death Star had such a major weakness, the writers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story provided an explanation; to keep his daughter and the galaxy safe, Imperial scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) secretly created the weak point and hid the information within the Death Star plans—and those same plans, which were such a vital plot point in Star Wars: A New Hope, would never have reached Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) if an Imperial pilot named Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) hadn’t gone through literal torture to send his mentor Galen’s message to the Rebellion. Galen plays the long con, sacrificing his reputation and his time with his daughter to become one of the franchise’s greatest unsung heroes. And Bodhi Rook dies on the right side of Star Wars history.

Shows Like 'Andor' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Put Defectors Center Stage

The newer shows in the franchise have given us even more unlikely heroes to root for. The Empire has a convincing PR machine, but they aren’t able to dupe everyone into believing they are the only way to restore order in the galaxy. Tala Durith (Indira Varma) joined the ranks of the Galactic Empire to make a difference, but it wasn’t long before she realized she was on the wrong side. By the time Tala encounters Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan MacGregor) in the Disney+ spin-off, she had already become a Rebel spy, helping Jedi and Force-sensitive individuals escape capture from the Inquisitors. Tala effortlessly straddles her persona as an Imperial with her need to save innocent Jedi, and she sacrifices herself to save her corner of the Rebellion.

We see more disillusioned Imperials in Andor, as well. The Aldhani crew consists of a former stormtrooper, Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), who brings his knowledge of Imperial tactics to the team’s insurrection plans. But the team’s secret weapon is Gorn (Sule Rimi), a sharp, no-nonsense lieutenant in the Imperial Army’s local garrison on Aldhani, who is actually an inside man. Without Gorn’s precise orchestrations, the insurrection would have been dead on arrival. Much like Tala, Gorn’s dissidence is also a result of his disillusionment with the Empire, but his story is much more personal—the Empire’s discrimination and negligence of the Dhani led to the death of Gorn’s beloved. The fact that he could still wear the uniform was a true mark of his courage.

One of the greatest redemptive arcs in the Star Wars franchise is that of Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo), a member of the Imperial Security Bureau, who seemed irredeemable till he encountered an unfettered act of kindness. Imperial rule is painful and frightening, and one can hardly blame people for simply falling in line. Breaking away from the Empire is an act of enormous courage, as Kallus and the rest of the defectors show us.

Even Without the Empire, the First Order Similarly Sees Defectors Joining the Resistance

We’ve mentioned the Rebellion, but the Resistance could have faltered were it not for defectors, as well. Captain Imanuel Doza (Jason Hightower), Commander of the refueling station Colossus, was also once an Imperial, but by the time the events of Star Wars Resistance come around, he has long given up his dark tunic and plays a key role in fighting for the Colossus against the First Order.

Finn (John Boyega) is a stormtrooper at the start of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but he’s unable to participate in a literal massacre. Instead, he chooses to free Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and reluctantly joins the fight against the First Order. Finn’s initial motivations aren’t quite as altruistic, he’s just looking for an escape, but in the end, he’s battling his old bosses with the support of other escaped stormtroopers. Finn and the other freed stormtroopers never had a choice about joining the First Order, but they did when it came to choosing the Resistance. Unlike many on this list, Finn was overlooked within the First Order, and it was just that kind of indifference to their ranks that led to the emergence of one of the Resistance’s greatest heroes and the downfall of the First Order.

Tamara 'Tam' Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) from Star Wars Resistance, on the other hand, was seduced by the First Order. She wasn’t part of the Resistance, but was disillusioned by her life and chose to follow her ambition. But eventually, even Tam saw that the First Order’s ways were destructive and deadly—the First Order sent Tam’s team on a suicide mission without a thought. Tam wisely switched sides when their actions went against her morals.

Not all defectors fight for a good cause, though. General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) had no love for the Resistance, he just couldn’t stand to see his nemesis Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) win. Who cares, right? A win is a win.

Alongside defectors, senators like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) continued to work within the confines of Imperial rule in an effort to nurture the Rebellion, reallocate resources and funds as well as to feed information to their contacts. Time and again we learn that the Rebellion and the Resistance need these heroes, the ones who may not look the part, but are hiding in plain sight, to make a difference between who prevails in the galaxy. Sometimes, to fight the enemy, you have to be the enemy, no matter how distasteful that may be.