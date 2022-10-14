As we follow our group of rebels on Aldhani, we find them ready to pull off the heist and everyone's a little on edge. The group has been preparing for its incursion for a while, but were they ever truly completely galvanized and ready to battle long odds? A closer look at Andor Episode Six "The Eye" reveals a few things that probably could have been tweaked in order to pull off a clean heist and avoid some of the pitfalls they encountered at the Imperial garrison. What was it that ultimately resulted in a Pyrrhic rebel victory that got them off-world with the payroll, but lost a good deal more in the process?

Operating on the intelligence relayed back to them by their inside man, Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), the rebels take their positions amid the bustle of the Dhani religious pilgrimage to the garrison to see the atmospheric light show known as, "The Eye." Donning Imperial troop uniforms, everything initially works seamlessly. Cassian (Diego Luna) and crew usher the Dhani tribes to the garrison walls and are able to get into position while Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta (Varada Sethu) operate clandestinely on a separate operation to install a communications jammer and shut down the garrison's transmitters. After some hesitation by Vel, which could have saved them precious seconds, she gives the go-ahead to begin the incursion.

After a swift and efficient disarming of the Imperial guards, they manage to apprehend Commandant Jayhold (Stanley Townsen) and his family, and demand to be taken to the docking bay and given access to the vault. It's here where things start to slide off the rails and go a bit sideways. On a mission of this scope, there are a thousand things that can go wrong, and any one of them can have deadly consequences. Even with all the recon intelligence that Lieutenant Gorn provided Vel, Cassian and the rest of the group weren't completely prepared for the actual layout and the amount of time they would need to move a large, heavy payroll, and it cost them. As they quickly load pallets of credits aboard the nearby awaiting freighter, the comms jammer glitches and Corporal Kimzi (Nick Blood) intercepts a rebel transmission. Naturally, Kimzi thinks that something is afoot and is inclined to check it out.

There Was Always Going to be Factors Beyond Their Control

To be fair, you can only control so much when you are outnumbered, and you know going in that some might not make it out alive. The location of the vault didn't do them any favors as it is set below several walkway platforms in an exposed area of the docking bay. When Kimzi arrives upon the scene and demands an explanation, the group is immediately at a disadvantage and are sitting ducks. In a hail of gunfire, both Taramyn (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.) and Lieutenant Gorn are killed. The rest manage to board the freighter, but the harried pace forces Cassian to thrust too heavily upon take-off sending a pallet of credits sliding into Nemik (Alex Lawther) resulting in paralysis and other critical injuries. Finally off-world and flying through the heart of The Eye, three Imperial TIE fighters give chase, but Cassian is able to elude them.

Upon their arrival at a safe haven, Dr, Quadpaw, a cyber construct, feverishly gets to work on Nemik and the rest of the group lick their wounds. Cassian chats with Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach) who throws a curveball when he suggests the two split the payroll and secretly leave the rest of the group behind. The revelation is shocking – Skeen never had a brother killed at the hands of the Empire and his motivation was self-serving, like Cassian's. Cassian then disposes of Skeen, so quickly and without pause it's a little disconcerting, and it becomes clear that the heist was hamstrung from the very beginning. Despite accomplishing their goal, Skeen's betrayal paints a larger picture of a group that was never really a solidified unit, and was, at least partially, doomed to end, the best case scenario, in a bittersweet fashion. Hindsight is twenty-twenty, but Skeen's duplicity on top of some long odds, poor execution, and just pure bad luck cost the rebels more than it should have.