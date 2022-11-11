Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. The ninth episode of Tony Gilroy’s Andor "Nobody’s Listening!" introduced the audience to a rather gruesome mode of torture — an imperial torture technique. With Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) absolutely refusing to budge under interrogation of her alliance with Cassian (Diego Luna), Dr. Gorst (Joshua James) takes matters into his own hands, leading things to take a much darker turn. In trying to pry information out of her, the doctor exercises a particularly horrifying means of torture, reminding us of a very specific scene from the show’s parent project Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In more ways than one, the said torture technique happens to be reminiscent of Saw Gerrera’s (Forest Whitaker) use of the Mairan, Bor Gullet, on rebel Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed).

In the movie, Saw Gerrera of the Onderonian rebels, understandably at unfathomable odds with the Galactic Empire, plays something of his own version of Dr. Gorst in an effort to gain the truth of the message sent by scientist Galen Erso’s (Mads Mikkelsen) from Bodhi. Gerrera lets Bor Gullet loose in all of its purple alien mind-reading capabilities, ultimately leaving Bodhi an utter wreck of an incoherent mess, permanently traumatized by the torture.

Bix's Torture Parallels Bodhi's Torture at the Hands of Saw

Image via Disney+

In a sickening parallel, years before Bodhi's misery, it is Bix Caleen at the receiving end of the Empire's questioning and torture in a sadistic role reversal. They play the recorded suffering of the Dizonites in the Dizon Fray species’ resistance to invasion to her, complete with the dying screams and final pleadings of the moon inhabitants. By doing this, Dr. Gorst and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) reduce Bix to gut-wrenching sobs of agony. As the duo stands unmoved in their satisfying observation, the message of a merciless mode of government is sent loud and clear.

How Different Is the Rebellion From the Empire When it Comes to Torture?

In a surprising turn of events, it's hard not to look at what the Empire has done and see it as comparable, if not the same, as what the rebels will do to Bodhi. This ruthless display of power is not an entirely foreign concept. In the torture of Bix, there are quite a few remarkable similarities to that of Bodhi. It might not be such a stretch to say that the Rebellion is just as brutal in its determination as the Galactic Empire. It certainly seems to be the case, considering how both sides are being presented in a strikingly similar light.

After all, why should the Rebellion be seen as committing a necessary evil, and the Empire an atrocious sin, if the two menacing opponents are ultimately willing to stoop to the exact same lows in their respective bids to exercise control? Why should Bix’s terrifying screams be held above the chaotic panic of Bodhi?

The imperial torture technique may have been presented to cast a revealing light on the extensive lengths the Galactic Empire may be willing to undertake in their advancement of Imperialism, but there is no denying a deeper purpose being served through the particular means. If anything, Andor’s presentation of the torture scene seems to paint the Rebellion, rather than the Empire, in a much darker, and arguably more realistic, light. Brutality is an aspect one would likely not think twice before associating with the Empire, but the Rebellion is another matter, entirely. Considered widely a prominent symbol of hope, the perhaps deliberate callback to their savage treatment of Bodhi serves to dethrone them from the proverbial pedestal.

Moreover, this does not seem to be an isolated incident. Andor seems to be providing its audience with frequent reminders of uncalled-for cruelty on the Rebellion’s behalf, as seen with Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgard) repeated threats and machinations. They may not be as innocently pure and free from faults as previously believed. The show seems to be pointing out just how far rebels and the Empire will go to execute their goals. For the rebellion, though, happens to be one of the reasons they end up divided into factions.