Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.As Andor tells the story of the early rebellion, it shows characters struggling with deep questions about how the rebellion should proceed. One such question, brought up by the presence of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), is: how do mercenaries fit into the rebellion? When the rebels on Aldhani discovered Cassian was being paid to help them, they were unsure about working with a mercenary. They seem to think that because he's fighting for money, Cassian is untrustworthy. The rebels fight on moral grounds, believing the Empire to be intrinsically wrong, and if someone can't see that, what kind of person are they? Despite all their fears, Cassian comes through. With knowledge of the rebellion's future, the audience knows that mercenaries prove themselves to be an integral part of the rebellion, no matter how this group may perceive them.

At the beginning of episode 6, "The Eye," Cassian prepares for the mission with teammate Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther). Nemik is a "true believer" in the rebellion and spends his time working on a manifesto for the rebels. Nemik confessed that he didn't sleep that night due to nerves. Instead, he added a section to his manifesto titled "The Role of Mercenaries in the Galactic Struggle for Freedom." He concludes that mercenaries are a necessary asset to the rebels. As the Empire wouldn't hesitate to employ mercenaries against the rebels, the rebels can't afford to neglect them. Though Cassian listens, he is unimpressed by Nemik's analysis. Cassian says he is half right. The Empire doesn't play by the rules, not for the reasons Nemik stated, but because they don't care to learn. Nemik asks again how Cassian can not believe in the cause and instead be thankful for the Empire's total control. Cassian avoids answering by asking, "Do I look thankful to you?" The answer is a definite no. Even if he isn't ready to devote himself to the rebellion, Cassian has no love for the Empire. In the end, Nemik confesses that he is glad to have Cassian (AKA Clem) on the team, mercenary and all.

Related: 'Andor' Shows the Empire's Far-Reaching Scope of Conquest

From Mercenary to Rebel

Image via Disney

Cassian may be working as a mercenary at the moment, but in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he is a devoted rebel. This change will need to be significant for the character, as Cassian has not been shy about his goal to "win and walk away." But the change shouldn't be surprising. Cassian has lost a lot to the Empire. His decision to work as a mercenary was because he couldn't work with them, and his first instinct was to work outside them rather than against them. If Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) had not found Cassian and recruited him as a mercenary, the rebellion would have lost a fierce fighter. Without meeting these rebels, especially Nemik, Cassian may never have joined the Rebel Alliance for the events of Rogue One, which ultimately enabled the rebels to win. Without this mercenary, the rebellion would be worse off. Perhaps the rebellion's true asset is the ability to turn mercenaries into believers. Cassian may have a long way to go before becoming the rebel spy seen in Rogue One, but it stands to reason that the show will chronicle his transition from mercenary to true rebel. But Cassian Andor isn't the most notable character to make that journey.

Han Solo: The Original Rebel Mercenary

Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and by extension, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), get thrust into the rebellion almost accidentally. Luke (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) need a ride off Tatooine, and Han Solo is there. Chewie too, but it's clear Han makes the calls. When the situation becomes dire, Han only agrees to help rescue Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) after Luke mentions a reward. Of course, Han goes on to become one of the rebellion's champions, but it takes time. Once they receive payment, Han decides to leave, and Luke cannot convince him to stay. Han has a change of heart, and he and Chewie return in time to save the day and help destroy the Death Star. Only then do they join the rebellion. The point is Han followed Cassian in turning from mercenary to rebel (or Cassian will follow Han depending on if you look at the release date or in-universe timeline). Both examples show mercenaries who changed the course of the rebellion and proved that their place was on the front lines of the "galactic struggle for freedom."

Other Mercenaries in the Rebellion

Image via Disney+

Han and Cassian (and Chewie) are not the only mercenaries to work for the rebels, but they are the most memorable. Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is known to hire mercenaries for his more militant sect of rebels called the Partisans. Specifically during the Onderon insurgency. In the Star Wars: Rebels episode "The Honorable Ones," Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) tells about his first unit on Onderon when a Lasat mercenary working for Saw killed most of his men. Kallus was one of the few survivors. While it is unclear how often Saw employs mercenaries and who these mercenaries may be, the idea is nothing new to the rebellion, or at least not to Saw's Partisans. The Partisans play by their own rules to an extent, and many of their methods are not condoned by the wider rebellion.

Cassian and Han are unique cases, as shown by Arvel Skeen's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) willingness to betray the group when presented with the opportunity to run off with the loot. Skeen wasn't technically a mercenary as he was not paid, but his story about joining for revenge after the Empire killed his brother was a lie. He may not have been a mercenary per se, but he admitted that he was only looking out for himself. Skeen isn't fighting for the Empire. He more than likely joined the rebels because he hates the Empire, but given a chance, he does not hesitate to betray Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her team. Skeen can't fly the craft. Otherwise, he probably would have left without Cassian. Cassian is appalled by Skeen's suggestion, choosing to kill Skeen instead of running off with the loot. He then demands, Sartha give him his payment, so he can leave. Cassian isn't sold on the rebellion, but wanting to leave with only what he was promised (as opposed to 80 million) shows that he has some sense of honor. In the end, either the rebels got lucky with the mercenaries they hired, or Cassian and Han's transformations into rebels are a testament to the Empire's destruction.