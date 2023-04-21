It's time to get on formation, L.A. readers! Collider is thrilled to announce that we are teaming up with Disney to host a screening of Andor on the Walt Disney Studios Lot on May 1st. In addition to getting the chance to see the Narkina 5 arc (Episodes 8-10) on the big screen, Andy Serkis will be joining us for a Q&A after the screening. This will be a real treat for Andor fans who didn't make the hop across the pond to hear Serkis discuss the series at Star Wars Celebration earlier this month.

Andor isn't the first time that Serkis has appeared in Star Wars, but it is the first time that he's played a Star Wars character that wasn't hidden beneath his impressive mocap performance. Before Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series, most fans recognize Serkis for his role as Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and, perhaps more memorably, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, Serkis has completely won fans over with Kino Loy—the foreman on Narkina 5 that goes from a cog in the machine to a man willing to risk it all for freedom. If you did get the chance to attend Star Wars Celebration, you'll know how incredible it was to see hundreds of people walking around the convention cosplaying as Kino Loy.

While we only got a limited amount of time with Kino Loy, it's undeniable that the character will have a long-lasting presence in the fandom, mirroring the far-reaching impact that he had on the series' titular character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Paired with the surprisingly poignant backstory that Serkis provided for the character and the gut-wrenching tragedy of his character arc, you may want to bring tissues with you to this screening. The Narkina 5 arc as a whole was a true testament to the deep understanding that Gilroy and his writers, directors, and creatives have for this tumultuous period in the Star Wars timeline. Not to mention how relevant conversations about mass incarceration, prison abuse, and the psychological damage of it all are right now.

Image via Disney+

How to Attend Our Andor Screening

If you live in L.A. or have the means to get into the city on May 1st, please hit this link and let us know your email and if you'd like to bring a guest. But keep in mind, space is limited on the Walt Disney Studio Lot, so RSVP as soon as you can. We wouldn't want you to get left behind like Kino Loy. We’ll be contacting the winners a few days before, so be sure to check your emails.

