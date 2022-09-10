We’re showing the first three episodes of ‘Andor’ and we’ve got Tony Gilroy and some of the cast for the Q&A.

Andor is a two-season event that starts five years before the events of Rogue One. The first season will cover a year, while the second season will cover the next four years in 3-episode blocks. Meaning episodes one through three will be year two, episodes four through six is year three, seven through nine is year four, and the final episodes will be year five and the plan is to end episode twelve right before Rogue One starts.

Andor features the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Newcomers to the series include Stellan Skårsgard, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms. The 12-episode first season will feature episodes directed by Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White.

