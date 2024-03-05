The Big Picture Andor Season 1, praised for fresh storytelling and stellar performances, has finally received a a Collector's Edition Steelbook.

Season 2 of Andor , currently in post-production, will complete Cassian's transformation into a revolutionary.

The new collector's edition includes special features like behind-the-scenes breakdowns of key moments from Season 1.

Disney is once again giving collectors a chance to bring home some of their most beloved Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm television shows from the past few years in 4K and Blu-ray releases. Ahead of its second season's debut in 2025, Andor will be one of the four receiving a new collector's edition Steelbook featuring all episodes of Season 1 in one sleek package. Starting on March 12, the three-disc release, featuring case artwork with the rugged and rebellious Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) done by Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards showing off the vistas of the acclaimed Star Wars series, will be available to pre-order ahead of its April 30 release.

Debuting on Disney+ in September 2022, Andor was immediately hailed for taking a fresh, political thriller angle on the Star Wars universe that helped it stand out. Season 1 earned eight Emmy nominations, including for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series honor, though its highly-praised performances were surprisingly shut out. Luna, who reprised his role as the titular Andor from Rogue One, led a star-studded group that also included the returning Forest Whitaker and Genevieve O'Reilly as well as Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Fiona Shaw, and Faye Marsay. A slew of major guest stars also made appearances, with one memorable turn coming from Andy Serkis as Kino Loy.

Across 12 episodes created by Tony Gilroy, Season 1 marked the beginning of Cassian Andor's journey from a thief to a rebel hero of the highest order. It takes place in the five years leading up to Rogue One as the seeds of rebellion and unrest grow throughout the galaxy and Cassian searches for a way to make a difference. The series takes a wider look at the political infrastructure of the Star Wars universe, showing how planets and groups become wrapped up in the conflict with the Empire during a time when deception is commonplace and danger lurks around every corner. Season 2 recently wrapped filming and will bookend Cassian's evolution into the driven revolutionary seen in Rogue One when the episodes air, likely bringing in a few more characters from the Gareth Edwards film along the way.

'Andor' Breaks Down Its Most Memorable Moments With New Featurettes

Image via Lucasfilm

While fans wait for Season 2 to arrive, the Andor collector's edition will bring with it some never-before-seen special features, breaking down some of the key moments from Season 1 and the overall making of the series. Gilroy, Luna, Kathleen Kennedy, and more will divulge how the series and its tense finale originated in a two-part Ferrix featurette, while others explore the series's action setpieces and training, the stories on Coruscant, and the infamous prison break on Narkina 5 featuring the fan-favorite Kino Loy. See the list and description of the featurettes below:

Ferrix Pt 1: Imperial Occupation - Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.

- Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins. Aldhani: Rebel Heist - Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown, and more.

- Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown, and more. Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion - Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma, and spymaster Luthen Rael.

- Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma, and spymaster Luthen Rael. Narkina 5: One Way Out - Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

- Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns. Ferrix Pt 2: Fight the Empire - Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast, and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

Andor Season 1 comes home, alongside three other Disney television series, with the new collector's edition 4K and Blu-ray Steelbook on April 30. Pre-orders open on March 12. Get a look at the box art, discs, and collectible artwork cards above.

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

Watch on Disney+