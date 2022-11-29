Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.Things weren’t looking great for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) heading into Andor’s Season 1 finale. He was headed back to Ferrix for his mother’s funeral, but there were also a number of enemies counting on him attending so they could take him out. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and her Imperial cronies were only half the problem, Cassian was also wanted by Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his crew who were hoping to take him out before the Empire could get their hands on him. It seemed like Luthen might pose an even bigger challenge as an unexpected threat but when it finally came to blows, Luthen tactfully retreated only to be pursued by Cassian. Cassian offers Luthen a choice, to kill him or take him in, and that choice would’ve been obvious only a few hours ago but now Luthen thinks differently. He’s not here to cover up Cassian’s existence anymore. But what changed his mind?

Luthen has a different outlook on the Rebellion than most of the other characters, even the other Rebel leaders we see. He doesn’t fight alongside his rebel network, if anything he’s more of a spymaster who carefully doles out information and resources when he sees fit. And he’s operated in the shadows like this for years using people as disposable tools to try and build something that stands a chance against the Empire. But this has left him woefully unsuited for working with other people. He’s always thinking about the ends, the greater good, and he’s willing to sacrifice a lot for this ideal. This means he treats people as disposable whether that be Cassian, his Imperial mole, or the majority of the Aldhani crew. Luthen believes that acting covertly and with a certain degree of callousness is the wisest way to contribute to the cause. In his view, secrecy is more paramount to the movement than survival. He’s managed to make it this far with this mindset, but it's disturbed when he witnesses its antithesis with his own eyes.

Maarva's Final Speech Incites a Rebellion in Ferrix

Image via Disney+

When everyone arrives for Maarva’s (Fiona Shaw) funeral, it feels like a powder keg. The Imperials are poised to strike, Luthen’s spies are planted, and the people of Ferrix are angry. While everyone is worried about Cassian, it’s Maarva who strikes the match that sets Ferrix alight. For her proceedings, she pre-recorded a message for her town and her people. Maarva opines about the Empire’s steady encroachment into their lives, her own complicity in its slow spread, and the sense of anger that’s built up inside of her alongside everyone else in Ferrix. “The Empire is a disease that thrives in darkness, it is never more alive than when we asleep,” Maarva says, “It's easy for the dead to tell you to fight, and maybe it's true, maybe fighting is useless. Perhaps it's too late. But I'll tell you this, if I could do it again, I'd wake up early and be fighting those bastards from the start! Fight the Empire!”

A dead woman calls for Ferrix to take up arms against the Empire and the people respond. With their bare hands, they go toe to toe with the Stormtroopers that have terrorized their streets. And Luthen, seeing this display of call and response, of open rebellion, of the power of one spark, is at a loss. He’s witnessing firsthand the alternatives to the ideology he’d held himself in such high esteem for, and he’s baffled by it. It’s not careful or methodical at all, but it's effective, it sends a message to both the Empire and Ferrix that's far louder than anything Luthen has accomplished.

Luthen's Point of View Changes When He Sees What Happens on Ferrix

Image via Disney+

And so Luthen leaves. He swept in and out of the scene like a phantom, completely detached yet clearly shaken by what he witnessed. He saw his ideology was incomplete. Luthen spent years operating in the shadows believing that was the only place he could fight. He was playing chess with people’s lives but rarely, if ever, seeing the actual cost of his plans. On Ferrix, he witnessed how quickly the spark of rebellion could spread into a raging fire. A few people with barely any weapons and a lot of justified anger were able to go toe to toe with Imperial soldiers, even for a little while.

Open rebellion is something he hadn’t considered but Maarva’s words were able to do so because she was a pillar of the community, a face people knew and respected, and she was speaking truth to power in a public place. Even in her death, her spirit of rebellion persisted, and it opened Luthen’s eyes to possibilities he’d never thought of before. He retreats almost dazed back to his craft, completely abandoning his mission to kill Cassian and ready to flee the scene.

RELATED: 'Andor' Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Was Cassian Actually Building?

Cassian is waiting for him. And this is the real nail in the coffin. His mission is offered to him on a silver platter. Cassian asks Luthen to kill him, stands in front of him calmly, and waits for him to pull the trigger. And Luthen from even a few hours ago would have done it without a second thought, but now he sees the power of Cassian, his people, and his community. So when Cassian gives him a choice, to kill him or take him in, Luthen’s decision has already been made. The rebellion cannot grow only in the shadows, it must spread in the streets. A united front against a common enemy is the only way forward and for that, they can’t operate on espionage alone.

With Luthen seeing the power of all-out rebellion and the strength of the masses we start to see how the pieces will pull together. How he, Cassian, and the movement as a whole will stop sticking to the shadows and emerge as a fully realized Rebel Alliance. Luthen operated for so long only seeing the bigger picture but with his eyes opened to the minutia and the possibilities that banding together can bring, he’s forced into a rude awakening that this Rebellion cannot be built by him alone. He needs allies who aren’t disposable, he needs voices in places that can inspire the people, and he needs people like Cassian who’ll take risks that he’s unwilling to. Luthen changed his mind about Cassian, about Ferrix, and about the Rebellion because he saw the strength of unity in the face of tyranny and was awed by it.