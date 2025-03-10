The Andor Season 2 premiere is now just over one month away, and to help spread the word in the home stretch, Disney and Lucasfilm are opening the floodgates and making the series available to a much wider audience. The studio has announced that the entire first season of Andor is now streaming on Hulu in addition to Disney+, and Episodes 1-3 of Season 1 have been added to YouTube. This move will surely help secure more viewers when Andor Season 2 premieres with its first three episodes on April 22, as there are likely many Star Wars fans out there without a Disney+ subscription who will be able to get a taste of the show for the first time with the first three episodes being available for free on YouTube.

The first season of Andor was beloved by critics and audiences alike, and after earning eight Emmy nominations, the final chapter in the Rogue One prequel series will close the door on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) story soon. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt recently caught up with Andor and Rogue One creator Tony Gilroy to chat about Season 2, and he shared that the Ghorman Massacre, which features stormtroopers killing innocent civilians in droves, is going to be a major part of Andor Season 2. Gilroy also mentioned that the inevitable meeting between Cassian and K-2SO — the beloved droid who sacrifices himself at the end of Rogue One — is a crucial part of the story that he knows he needs to deliver on. Gilroy even revealed that the reason Andor Season 1’s scripts were never revealed was to prevent AI from absorbing the knowledge.

Will Cassian Andor Ever Appear Again After ‘Andor’ Is Over?