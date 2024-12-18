Funko is getting ready for the release of the second season of Andor. A new wave of Funko Pop figures has been announced, with the collectibles depicting some of the best moments from the first season of the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off. The toys are based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) himself, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), a hologram version of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Collectors will be able to relive the daring escape some of these characters had to go through in order to get out of the Imperial prison set in Narkina 5.

The new wave of Funko Pops will be launched just in time for the anticipated second season of Andor. It's been more than two years since the first installment of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off came to an end on Disney+. Fans of the franchise have been eager to find out how the young Cassian Andor became the seasoned spy that was introduced in the theatrical film. Diego Luna returns to reprise the titular role in the second season of Andor, and the actor will be joined by Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly in the next chapter of the story. Alan Tudyk and Ben Mendelsohn are also confirmed to reprise their Rogue One characters of K-2SO and Director Krennic respectively in Season 2.

The second season of Andor will run over the course of twelve episodes, with every three episodes taking place over a year of the protagonist's life. The new installment will shape Cassian into the hero who was willing to give his life to save the galaxy in Rogue One. Andor was developed for television by Tony Gilroy, who worked on the development of the movie where Cassian was introduced.

The New 'Star Wars' Funko Pops

Andor isn't the only Star Wars property that will be getting new Funko Pops in the near future. A collection based on Skeleton Crew was also recently launched by the company. The ongoing Disney+ series tells the story of a group of young kids who are sent off of their planet by accident. Upcoming Star Wars stories include The Mandalorian & Grogu and a second season of Ahsoka. With important anniversaries of stories such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One also looming in the distance, time will tell when Funko will be ready to launch their next collection based on the galaxy far, far away.

You can check out the new Funko Pop collection based on Andor above, before the series returns to Disney+ on April 22.

Your changes have been saved Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Seasons 2

WATCH ON DISNEY+