During an interview with Good Morning America this morning to celebrate what would have been the launch month for Andor, Diego Luna revealed that the series has been pushed back to September to accommodate a 3-episode premiere, rather than the previously announced 2-episode premiere which was set to arrive on August 31st. Now, the Rogue One prequel series will debut on Disney+ on September 21.

Andor is set during the early days of the rebellion and will focus on Cassian Andor's revelation that he can make a change in the galaxy. According to the official description of the series, it "brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

The shift makes sense when you look at the writers and directors attached to the first three episodes. Toby Haynes directed the first three episodes, with the series' showrunner Tony Gilroy penning the scripts. Perhaps these first three episodes are so connected that the streamer decided it would be better to deliver a 3-episode premiere event.

In addition to Luna and Forest Whitaker who is returning as Saw Gerrera, Andor will see Genevieve O'Reilly return to the role of Mon Mothma. The series will also introduce a handful of characters portrayed by Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Robert Emms, along with a slew of new characters who appeared in the trailer but haven't yet been revealed in official cast releases.

Beyond the first three episodes directed by Haynes, the 12-episode first season will also feature episodes directed by Ben Caron, and Susanna White. Gilroy, who oversees the show, was brought in after Stephen Schiff left the series before the production began. Schiff remains listed as a screenwriter for a later episode, along with Gilroy's brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon, who also wrote episodes for the first season. Ahead of its premiere, it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series, with Season 2 heading into production later this year, rounding out what will most likely be a 24-episode series.

Andor's 3-episode premiere event will now stream exclusively on Disney+ on September 21st. Watch the new trailer for the series down below: